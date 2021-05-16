Demo Cryptocurrency charts in MT5

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Good morning,

I have been trading with cryptocurrencies here in Brazil, but none of the Brazilian Brokers support MT5 (which is the platform I use for graphical analysis and Expert Advisers).

I have been looking for days for a Exchange that supported MT5 and provided information and graphs for BTC, LTC, ETH and XRP, so that I can perform my analysis and use my Advisers, but I can not seem to find any.

Do you guys know any Exchange that is within my needs?


Kind regards and happy trading,

Pedro

 
Broker to open demo account, or Exchange?
If broker so there are many of them for cryptocurrency.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Will MT4/MT5 be having cryptocurrencies soon?

Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.08 07:32

This is with MT5 for example (this is MetaQuotes-Demo server) - 



 

MT5 - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where can I trade bitcoin though MT4?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.08 12:34

There are some brokers for Bitcoin/USD for MT5 (I do not trade bitcoin for MT4 so I have no idea about MT4 broker for bitcoin):



 
Sergey Golubev:
Broker to open demo account, or Exchange?
If broker so there are many of them for cryptocurrency.

Hey Sergey,

Thank you for the reply. Just a Broker. I already use Binance for Exchange. I just need to be able to access graphs on Metatrader 5 for the cryptocurrencies. That is all I am looking for at the moment

 
PedroCamargo:

Hey Sergey,

Thank you for the reply. Just a Broker. I already use Binance for Exchange. I just need to be able to access graphs on Metatrader 5 for the cryptocurrencies. That is all I am looking for at the moment


You can look at my posts above on this thread for MetaQuotes-Demo (with many cryptocurrencies) and for one broker.
or you can find something by yourself for example..

 

Hi Pedro,

Sorry for dragging up an old post but have you seen GenesisMarkets.io ?  may be of interest.

They have partnership with binance so you can trade any pairs that binance holds directly through MT5 and GM.

Other exhanges to come

$GVT can also be used on the platform to reduce fees (like BNB)

 
CryptoSuperDave:

Hi Pedro,

Sorry for dragging up an old post but have you seen GenesisMarkets.io ?  may be of interest.

They have partnership with binance so you can trade any pairs that binance holds directly through MT5 and GM.

Other exhanges to come

$GVT can also be used on the platform to reduce fees (like BNB)

+1 , also , the API Binance offers is very quick to implement in mql4/mql5

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

+1 , also , the API Binance offers is very quick to implement in mql4/mql5

Super Interesting ! how do I implement the API into mql4/mql5 ?

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

Super Interesting ! how do I implement the API into mql4/mql5 ?

Im building the base module as we speak . 
I'll send the code to you personally when its done :) (the feed code)



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