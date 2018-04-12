Strategy tester bug Open = Close
Because it's a new bar.
Alain Verleyen:
Because it's a new bar.
Because it's a new bar.
Oh **** ! Thanks Alain ! I didn't understand the whole thing like that. I thought OnTick function gave the last bar already formed.
Thanks for the clarification. It helps a lot !
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Hi,
I am running the code :
and I get Open = Close all the time!
Any idea why ? Open should differ from Close !
Thanks !