Why the EA cannot open order in MT5 backtest?

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Hello,

I code a EA put in MT5 backtest, the Journal keep saying "Order place successful" , but there is no open position.

Do you know why? But i can open position in other symbol. just some symbol has this problem.

How can i fix it? Thanks.

the Journal say "Order place successful" 

 	
        Print("SellEntry =" + SellEntry);
            Print("SellTakeProfit =" + SellTakeProfit);
            Print("SellStoploss =" + SellStoploss);
            Print("SellAutoLotsize =" + SellAutoLotsize);
            int OrderID = OpenOrder.Sell(SellAutoLotsize,_Symbol,SellEntry,SellStoploss,SellTakeProfit,Comment);
            OrderErrorReport8(OrderID);

my code is simple, meet my requirement will open a Sell trade.

Journal no other error appear.

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