Why the EA cannot open order in MT5 backtest?
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Hello,
I code a EA put in MT5 backtest, the Journal keep saying "Order place successful" , but there is no open position.
Do you know why? But i can open position in other symbol. just some symbol has this problem.
How can i fix it? Thanks.
my code is simple, meet my requirement will open a Sell trade.
Journal no other error appear.