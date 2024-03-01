Renting a vps for MT4?

New comment
 

Can anyone help,  I'm looking to rent a vps to run an EA. When I try to use the vps from mql they refer me to download MT5 when I want to use it for MT4.

If I rent the vps from an MT5 account, can I also run MT4 accounts on the VPS?

 

Each MQL5 VPS subscription is for 1 trading account.

A MT5 subscription cannot run in MT4 and vice versa, so go to your MT4 terminal and right click on your trading account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server link on your MT4 terminal.



The rest of the procedure is similar to MT5.

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Each MQL5 VPS subscription is for 1 trading account.

A MT5 subscription cannot run in MT4 and vice versa, so go to your MT4 terminal and right click on your trading account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server link on your MT4 terminal.



The rest of the procedure is similar to MT5.

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users


Thanks very much for your help, I will try this like you mentioned and get back to you. :)

New comment