I hope to add a dark mode to MetaTrader.My eyes really hurt with white color
Vrchat chat #:
just add black background and change color of candles

 
This software needs real dark mode.
like this
Untitled.png  192 kb
 
No like this
3.png  206 kb
 
Hosny Ahmed:
Indeed. Please.
 
Vrchat chat #:
Totally agree xD

 
+1
 

Please make the MQL WEBSITE also night mode, the eyes are melting already!

