Dark themes/skins for MetaTrader 4 & 5
Good day! What Temko did you use to make it look like on the screen? It is very necessary, thanks in advance!
Amendment, I installed the theme, but how can I make the interface of the metatreydera change like you?
2020 dark theme possible ?
Long hours trading requires optimizing screen brightness and contrast.
First thing in this direction is using dark background charts, which the MetaTraders have, but it's not enough.
NinjaTrader did a good job about dark interface with NinjaTrader 8.
MetaTrader platforms don't have customizable interface, they rely on Windows theme for colors, frames and fonts.
The two most convenient ways I know about how to apply a custom theme in Windows 7 and 8/8.1 are straight out copying ready themes after "patching" the system and using an external program called WindowBlinds. The program requires paid license, although there is a free one month or so demo available, as well as, of course, pirate versions in the torrents. Some torrents include also collections of themes you can't find at Stardock's sites, for ex. Sadeem's WB 8.13 torrent including XTractor theme.
There is a great community of people building Windows themes at http://www.deviantart.com/, most themes descriptions and read-me files include instructions for "patching" the system.
There are explanations of reasons and associated eventual risks around the internet, you might want to look up into that too.
This is MetaTrader 5 in SolMiler's Placebo Ashtray theme (from DeviantArt):
Don't forget to scan everything you find and download with some antivirus software. This is Windows after all.
Ok people. I have found a way. well kind off...not as pretty as the theme but gets the work done.
And the solution is High Contrast Mode in Windows 10. you will find it in Ease of Access.
I played around with it.
these are my settings
and this is the result..
Well you cant really use other things with High Contrast Mode ON. It doesn't go well on all app
But there is keyboard shortcut available. Left Alt + Left Shift + Print Screen
If anyone finds a way to get rid of those white boarders please let me know.
Have a great day
The meta editor IDE has a builtin setting to change background and other colour. But not to the entire platform itself. It would be really cool if MetaQuotes did something better here.
Hello there,
I happen to use MT5 on a Mac :-)
Any advise on how to implement dark mode please?
My eyes are bleeding it's so bright 😎
Ta
Ok people. I have found a way. well kind off...not as pretty as the theme but gets the work done.
And the solution is High Contrast Mode in Windows 10. you will find it in Ease of Access.
I played around with it.
these are my settings
and this is the result..
Well you cant really use other things with High Contrast Mode ON. It doesn't go well on all app
But there is keyboard shortcut available. Left Alt + Left Shift + Print Screen
If anyone finds a way to get rid of those white boarders please let me know.
Have a great day
love this
dark mode for all apps including mt5/mt4
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First thing in this direction is using dark background charts, which the MetaTraders have, but it's not enough.
NinjaTrader did a good job about dark interface with NinjaTrader 8.
MetaTrader platforms don't have customizable interface, they rely on Windows theme for colors, frames and fonts.
The two most convenient ways I know about how to apply a custom theme in Windows 7 and 8/8.1 are straight out copying ready themes after "patching" the system and using an external program called WindowBlinds. The program requires paid license, although there is a free one month or so demo available, as well as, of course, pirate versions in the torrents. Some torrents include also collections of themes you can't find at Stardock's sites, for ex. Sadeem's WB 8.13 torrent including XTractor theme.
There is a great community of people building Windows themes at http://www.deviantart.com/, most themes descriptions and read-me files include instructions for "patching" the system.
There are explanations of reasons and associated eventual risks around the internet, you might want to look up into that too.
This is MetaTrader 5 in SolMiler's Placebo Ashtray theme (from DeviantArt):
Don't forget to scan everything you find and download with some antivirus software. This is Windows after all.