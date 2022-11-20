I hope to add a dark mode to MetaTrader - page 4

Amine Abed #:I would prefer to know the codes of the programs that I am running. Comparing MetaQuotes software (a well known company) to a shady software (that no one knows) doesn't make sense to me! Just look at that website and you will see.

I know the website well and the developer, and he is not "shady". I'm the one that gave you link, remember? Anyway, it is no longer relevant!

 
Ok it's more trustworthy now.
 

I hope that one day MT4/MT5 Terminal
will have option and configuration for colors like MetaEditor :


🙏  Hopefully MetaQuotes has heard our wishes.
Thanks.

 
You don't need to edit the ".ini" configuration file. You can change the colours for the editing window in MetaEditor directly in the Colors tab of the Tools → Options:

 
Thanks, 
Yes, I've done that way, then saved the result as my default configuration.

I can use the color configuration that I have specified
to another MT4 in the future by simply copying the contents of the [color] configuration.

Kind regards.

