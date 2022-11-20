I hope to add a dark mode to MetaTrader - page 2
Use a "dark mode" extension for your browser. For example I use "Dark Reader" on FireFox.
p.s We are all here trying to make MQL better, this is due to the convenience of millions of users around the world. Will they hear us ? No, we just have to use crutches! Super!
Finally !! MT4/MT5 Terminal FULL Dark Mode in Windows! - General - MQL5 programming forum (2022)
How to make MetaEditor look more like ATOM in Dark Mode - General - MQL5 programming forum (2021)
Dark themes/skins for MetaTrader 4 & 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
I'm really sorry...
But we are talking about a dark theme in MQL Market/MQL5.com
Not MetaEditor
Not MetaTrader
Not MetaTester
Not Notepad etc
This is really easy to do in practice, any developer of HTML\ASPX\MVC sites knows this.
But alas, MT4 has been around for more than ten years, and the site MQL5.com even more.
The forum is just looking for excuses, not helping users.
I also have a good hundred questions, but it's pointless to write on the forum, they'll send you anyway.
So please, just make a dark theme on the site MQL5.com
I hope to add a dark mode to MetaTrader
Anton Kondratev, 2022.11.14 18:52
I did not understand sorry ... I was reading this thread from the beginning, and "we" are not talking especially about dark theme in MQL Market/MQL5.com
Or I missed some post?
...The forum is just looking for excuses, not helping users...
This is users' forum, and it is the responsibility of the users to develop this forum for new good content and for new good tools uploaded to the forum and/or CodeBase by source code with discussion.
--------------
Too much aggression from your posts.
Please, slow down your aggressive behaviour and start to help the users (newbies) of this forum for free.
So please, just make a dark theme on the site MQL5.com
Hasn't Fernando already addressed this in post #11?
Use a "dark mode" extension for your browser. For example I use "Dark Reader" on FireFox.
Actually, you may have missed the title of this thread
I hope to add a dark mode to MetaTrader
Yes agree with you,
we need it.
I just invert the colors of the screen when MT4/MT5 is active!