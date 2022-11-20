I hope to add a dark mode to MetaTrader - page 2

Anton Kondratev #: Please make the MQL WEBSITE also night mode, the eyes are melting already! Пожалуйста сделайте на САЙТЕ MQL тоже ночной режим, глаза плавятся уже ! 

Use a "dark mode" extension for your browser. For example I use "Dark Reader" on FireFox.


 

p.s We are all here trying to make MQL better, this is due to the convenience of millions of users around the world. Will they hear us ? No, we just have to use crutches! Super!

 

I'm really sorry...

But we are talking about a dark theme in MQL Market/MQL5.com

Not MetaEditor

Not MetaTrader

Not MetaTester

Not Notepad etc

 

This is really easy to do in practice, any developer of HTML\ASPX\MVC sites knows this.

But alas, MT4 has been around for more than ten years, and the site MQL5.com even more.

The forum is just looking for excuses, not helping users.

I also have a good hundred questions, but it's pointless to write on the forum, they'll send you anyway.

So please, just make a dark theme on the site MQL5.com

 

I did not understand sorry ... I was reading this thread from the beginning, and "we" are not talking especially about dark theme in MQL Market/MQL5.com
Or I missed some post?

...The forum is just looking for excuses, not helping users...

This is users' forum, and it is the responsibility of the users to develop this forum for new good content and for new good tools uploaded to the forum and/or CodeBase by source code with discussion.

--------------

Too much aggression from your posts.
Please, slow down your aggressive behaviour and start to help the users (newbies) of this forum for free.

 
Vrchat chat #:
This software needs real dark mode.

+1

Yes agree with you,
we need it.

 

I just invert the colors of the screen when MT4/MT5 is active!




