Sergey Golubev:

About search function on the top right corner of Metatrader (where to search) -


i search it but the developer removed the product from the market only available for customer he purchased the product 

so only available in the mt4 terminal 

before last 3 days i downloaded it but when i installed new servere and installed new mt4 the product not appears.

 
Dr Waleed Mahdy:

i search it but the developer removed the product from the market only available for customer he purchased the product 

so only available in the mt4 terminal 

before last 3 days i downloaded it but when i installed new servere and installed new mt4 the product not appears.

I know that the product was removed from website https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50936
When you install new server/computer and new MT4 - the product must not be appeared in MT4 >> Market >> Purchased.
The product must not be there MT4 >> Market >> Purchased because it is new Metatrader.

You should search this product using search in the top right corner of Metatrader - read post

 
Sergey Golubev:

I know that the product was removed from website https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50936
When you install new server/computer and new MT4 - the product must not be appeared in MT4 >> Market >> Purchased.
The product must not be there MT4 >> Market >> Purchased because it is new Metatrader.

You should search this product using search in the top right corner of Metatrader - read post

yes sir i know that i serched in the serch site in the top right and also no any thing 

serach

 

also in purchased

purchas

 
Dr Waleed Mahdy:

yes sir i know that i serched in the serch site in the top right and also no any thing 


Which Metatrader build, and which Internet Explorer version?
screenshots please.

Before you make a search in Metatrader - do you have something as the following when click on the Market tab - "Balance: ... USD" ?


screenshot please.

and read post
 
Dr Waleed Mahdy:

also in purchased


It must not be in purchased (because you did not install this product in your new Metatrader).
It must be in search using top right corner.
But it may be related to Community login, Internet Explorer version installed and the settings of Internet Explorer, your Metatrader builds, and so more.
That is why we on the forum (and the admins on the service desk) are asking for proofs by screenshots ("no proofs = no discussion = no fixing at all" - it is not my sentense - it is about how all things are working here for possible fixing).
 
Sergey Golubev:

Which Metatrader build, and which Internet Explorer version?
screenshots please.

Before you make a serahc in Metatrader - do you have something as the following when click on the Market tab - "Balance: ... USD" ?


screenshot please.


version mt4


there is all

 
Dr Waleed Mahdy:

also in purchased


and can you see the other products in purchased?
or can you make a search for the other products?

Is it ok with the other products?

I am asking to know about your username ... it was two cases on the forum where the person has two forum usernames - one to buy the products but he did not find those products under his second username/Community login.

Is it ok with the other products?
You can find them in Purchased, or you can find them by search? right?

 

I suggest to contact the Service Desk, if you are logged into your MQL5 account with your hazin1972 login in your MT4 terminal and the product is not under your Market >> Purchased option, then there is a problem somewhere.

Choose any subject and write your problem to them.

 
Dr Waleed Mahdy:


there is all

Yes, it may be to the service desk.
Because if you can find some products in purchased (or using search) but you can not find this particular product - it is for the service desk (and send the link to this thread to them because you already posted some proofs for example).
