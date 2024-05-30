I have to purchase again the indicator on new computer?
All your purchases are in your profile here listed (with the activations):
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ericfx/market
If no activation is available anymore so - yes - purchase once again.
Activations can be reduced for several reasons: critical update of Windows, changing in hardware, hardware failure, re-installation of OS
and some more ( different authorization methods in Windows for example). It was discussed many times on the forum.
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I am buying the products in the Market as well, and I have two products with zero activations available, for example (and if I want to install it on the other computer so yes - I will need to buy it once again to get the other 5 activations):
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But there is one funny situation (for me): I bought one product in 2013 and I still have 3 activations (the product was deleted from the Market long time ago but I still can install it and use it):
All your purchases are in your profile here listed (with the activations):
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ericfx/market
If no activation is available anymore so - yes - purchase once again.
Activations can be reduced for several reasons: critical update of Windows, changing in hardware, hardware failure, re-installation of OS
and some more ( different authorization methods in Windows for example). It was discussed many times on the forum.
----------------------
I am buying the products in the Market as well, and I have two products with zero activations available, for example (and if I want to install it on the other computer so yes - I will need to buy it once again to get the other 5 activations):
----------------------
But there is one funny situation (for me): I bought one product in 2013 and I still have 3 activations (the product was deleted from the Market long time ago but I still can install it and use it):
That's too bad. I only used on 2 computers in the past.. Mql5 shouldn't charge us because of pc upgrade or windows updates. It's not fair.
It is because the OS configuration was changed ... and some Windows updates are acting as new OS installation ...
It is well-known situation, and everybody knows it when buying the products, for example - I made about 4K posts (about 4,000 posts, means - every page consists of 10 posts and there are 363 pages) on the forum explaining about activations and so on (it is impossible to miss 4K forum posts for one man only in case someone wants to buy something):
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5 activations may be enough for personal use, if not so we can select the products with more activations (20 for example).
Because it is the decision of the sellers about how many activations he is accepting for his product, example (which I found on the Market now) -
It is because the OS configuration was changed ... and some Windows updates are acting as new OS installation ...
It is well-known situation, and everybody knows it when buying the products, for example - I made about 4K posts (about 4,000 posts, means - every page consists of 10 posts and there are 363 pages) on the forum explaining about activations and so on (it is impossible to miss 4K forum posts for one man only in case someone wants to buy something):
--------------------------
5 activations may be enough for personal use, if not so we can select the products with more activations (20 for example).
Because it is the decision of the sellers about how many activations he is accepting for his product, example (which I found on the Market now) -
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Hi,
I purchased an indicator on MT4 on my old computer. When I try to install it from the Market place, I was asked to purchase it again as no activation left.
The thing is I only use for max 2 computers in the past. Why is it so?
How can I resolve this?