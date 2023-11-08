Help with renko maker confirm indicator
Open the Color Settings panel.
The leftmost column is the buffer number.
Try changing the color and see which number corresponds to which dot or arrow on the chart.
That way you can see the buffer number.
Open the Color Settings panel.
The leftmost column is the buffer number.
Try changing the color and see which number corresponds to which dot or arrow on the chart.
That way you can see the buffer number.
Hey,
Thank you for that. I will try
Hello,
I'm using renko maker confirm indicator and I'm trying to make an EA.
The basic rule is BUY when color of indicator = Lime and SELL when color of indicator = red
I want to check the color of renkomaker_confirm indicator with iCustom but I don't know which buffer number to use. I don't want the arrows but the square.
The data window doens't show any value.
Does anyone know how to use iCustom with this indicator?
Happy New Year
Hi i want too make EA with RenkoMaker Confirmation
Maybe we contct
<Deleted>
Hi everyone,
I want to use an indicator that like " renko maker confirm indicator" in MQL5. Who can help me about this question.
Thanks
- It is a MQL5 indicator? If not, you will have to find it.
-
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
Prune pointless queries.
You have only four choices:
-
Search for it. Do you expect us to do your research for you?
- Beg at:
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
- Please fix this indicator or EA - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
-
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
-
or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Code Base.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2019.08.21
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help 2017.04.21
-
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
I'm using renko maker confirm indicator and I'm trying to make an EA.
The basic rule is BUY when color of indicator = Lime and SELL when color of indicator = red
I want to check the color of renkomaker_confirm indicator with iCustom but I don't know which buffer number to use. I don't want the arrows but the square.
The data window doens't show any value.
Does anyone know how to use iCustom with this indicator?
Happy New Year