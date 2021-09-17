Cannot log into MQL5 Community on Windows 10
Use your forum login; do not use your email to login to Community tab in Metatrader.
Your forum login is oladelekilanko
Your forum password should be native forum password.
Because some people are receiving the forum password from google or facebook, but those passwords do not work in Community tab.
if you received/registered password from google/facebook so - change password click on "forgot password" link.
More -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I cant install the purchased EA in MT5 platform
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.21 13:36
Make sure -
- that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
- that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email.
- that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).
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The same issue
Provide information:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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I cannot log into MQL5 Community fromm MT5 on 2 Windows 10 laptops but I can login using a web browser
I get the following error
2020.12.23 20:46:47.625 MQL5 Market failed to get list of user products (www.mql5.com:443 send failed [401: Unauthorized])
I have done the following
1. Re-installed IE 11
2. Unchecked setting binding IP to my profile
3. I am on MT5
4. This is occuring the middle of the week i.e. not a weekend
5. Uninstalled and re-installed MT5
Please I would need help with getting this resolved as I have purchased an indicator online and would not be able to install it on the MT5 clients on my laptops until I can log into the MQL5 Community from the MT5 application.