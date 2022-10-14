How to connect to MQL5 Cloud Network?

I want to create a new signal so I can provide my computers resources. The tutorials are a little non specific so to speak, so I was wondering if someone could clarify how to do this for me? Also what do you put for you account in the tester app? Your user name?

If anyone has or knows of a youtube video for this that would be great. Most of the videos are for people wanting to connect to a signal not for setting them up.


 

These are 2 different things and you've confused them.

Publishing a signal means that someone can subscribe to it and copy your trades.

Sharing your computer resources its another thing and its called MQL5 Cloud network.

Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Today's computers spend most of their time idle and do not use all the features of their CPU. Now you can benefit from the spare power of your PC. You can sell your computer's CPU time to other members of our network community for a variety of tasks like optimizing Expert Advisors optimization or developing mathematical models. Join the MQL5...
 
Got it, so what do I put for my account? my username? Its not seeming to connect when I check my agents.


Thank you!

Jason

 
Also this is what I see when trying to use the app. It won't connect to the cloud.



 
This thing is not connected instantly, if you've completed the procedure it will take its course.

Try to right click on the disconnected area and click connect, it will do so in the background anyway.

All this is working in the background and you need to keep your computer on.

 
As Providers (agents)
  • User experience.

  • "The service did not respond to the start or control request in a timely fashion" error fixing - the post.
Frequently Asked Questions Concerning the Distributed Computing MQL5 Cloud Network
Frequently Asked Questions Concerning the Distributed Computing MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
MQL5 Cloud Network is a distributed computing cloud network. It means that computing tasks are distributed among the scores of computers registered in that network. In case you need to perform plenty of calculations that can be parallelized, you can enter the network and distribute your task among all spare CPU capacities. You can find...
 
Got it, I found that yes it is your username that goes in the account box.
 
So the only thing I need to get this going is to get it to connect to the cloud. How do I do that? It is not connecting.
 
This thing is not connected instantly, if you've completed the procedure it will take its course.

Try to right click on the disconnected area and click connect, it will do so in the background anyway.

All this is working in the background and you need to keep your computer on.

 
Got it, one more question and then I will be done, do I have to open the ports, and the IP address that is on the program or is that something I don't need to worry about? See below and thank you for your patience with me.


 
Usually you don't need to do anything else, now if you have some special antivirus or firewall settings that may block this thing, I really don't know.

In my case was really straightforward, installed it and it was running in the background, I only knew it was running when my laptop's fan was working overtime.

