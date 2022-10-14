How to connect to MQL5 Cloud Network? - page 2
Can anyone point me in the right direction, I'm learning but not super tech savvy. I appear to be connected to the cloud but it doesn't seem to be helping with my backtesting, it's looked like this for 30 min and other tests i've done have been the same seemingly only using local cores and not deducting form my balance. any ideas?