Lot size problem
It also depends on the following:
when the signal provider opened his trade - before his deposit/withdrawal or after (and same to you: before you made a deposit/withdrawal or after).
Hi,
I am having a problem with lot size from my signal provider. I have same leverage 1:500 as signal provider. However lot size copied is wrong. Please assist. Below is the journal entry:
2020.10.16 14:35:50.655 '4002307': Signal - signal provider has balance 1 787.79 USD, leverage 1:5002020.10.16 14:35:50.655 '4002307': Signal - subscriber has balance 685.15 USD, leverage 1:500
2020.10.16 14:35:50.682 '4002307': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 35%
2020.10.16 14:35:50.682 '4002307': Signal - signal provider has position [#21859044 sell 0.10 XAUUSD at 1903.66 sl: 1916.50 tp: 1895.66]
2020.10.16 14:35:50.682 '4002307': Signal - local position [#106783545 sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1906.280 sl: 1916.500 tp: 1895.660] is equal to the signal one [#21859044 sell 0.10 XAUUSD at 1903.66 sl: 1916.50 tp: 1895.66], no changes are made
As per above I am getting 0.01 lot size, while I should be getting 0.03 lot size.
Thank you!
Lost side is related to the balance of the trading accounts too (it means that lot size may be changed in case you or your signal provider will deposit/withdraw the money from the account) and deposit load percentage.
Thank you Sergey! I signed up a couple of hours ago, loaded money, but the trade by signal provider was open already. Will check the next trade if it goes ok.
I have just started copying a signal to a Pepperstone demo account as follows..
|Signal Provider
|Me
|Funds:
|$1,064
|£50,000
|Leverage:
|1:500
|1:30
|Currency
|USD
|GBP
The real bind here, of course, is the ***** ESMA ruling on maximum leverage which means that to copy at any sensible level and with a decent level of granularity, you need a big account!
Anyway, by my calculations (and confirmed by Stewart Browne's calculator) if the Signal opens a trade at 0.05 lots, my account should open at 0.10 lots, but such a trade opened and my copy was only 0.01 lots.
Signal...
My account...
Can anyone explain why this might be? I notice that the Pepperstone symbol for EURCHF in this account has a ".r" suffix but the symbol in the 'Trade' tab (above) does not have the ".r" suffix! Could this be a problem?
Many thanks David.
...
There is the example about lot size calculation (you can place your figures to calculate your lot size using this example): #922
As to ".r" suffix so it is related to the mapping: post #12 (I collected some information about it).
- 2017.02.01
- www.mql5.com
Ok, thanks for the mapping post reference, so that should not be the problem.
With regard to your lot size example, here is the working according to that which shows the size for the 0.05 trade should be 0.14 lots. However, whether it should be 0.1 lots or 0.14 lots, it should certainly not be the 0.01 lots that the trade actually opened at...
Let's consider a specific example of using the volumes management system:
Provider: balance 1,000 USD, leverage 1:500
Subscriber: balance 50,000 GBP, leverage 1:30, deposit load percentage 70%
GBPUSD exchange rate = 1.37300
Calculation of Provider's and Subscriber's position volumes ratio:
Balances ratio considering specified part of the deposit in percentage terms:
Subscriber: (50,000 * 0.7) / 1,000 = 35 (3,500%)
After considering the leverages:
Subscriber: 35 * (30 / 500) = 2.1 (210%)
After considering currency rates of the deposits at the moment of calculation:
Subscriber: 2.1 * 1.37300 = 2.88 (288%)
Total percentage value after the rounding (performed using a multistep algorithm):
Subscriber: 280% or 2.8 ratio
Thus under the given conditions, Provider's deal with volume of 0.05 lot will be copied:
- to Subscriber account in amount of 280% - volume of 0.14 lots
The lot size is automatically calculated so no need to check this calculation.
Besides, the information about it is written in Metatrader journal (or in MQL5 VPS journal in case you are using this VPS): it is information about everything related incl deposit/withdrawal from your trading account and from signal provider's trading account, deposit size for you and for providers, and everything which is related to lot size calculation.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Subscribing to Signal: " The volume of copied trade operations may not coincide..." Warning. Help Please
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.26 09:54
You can check logs/journal - it should be written about why.
For example - something like that -
Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 140% (old value 280%)
So, everything should be written on the logs/journals related to lot size.
- www.mql5.com
There was every need to check the calculation to make sure I was correct in thinking that the size was incorrect. However, at last a useful suggestion which I should have thought of - the logs!
It seems that for some reason the Pepperstone server is reporting the account leverage as 1:1 not 1:30 !!!
Seems like I need to contact the broker.
There's your problem then, your broker indicates your account leverage as 1:1, so the copying ratio calculations are based on that.
