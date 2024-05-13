How do I add a stock symbol to MT5?

I am subscribed to Just2Trade-MT5 on a MT5 Demo account. How do I get marketwatch to show tickers instead of forex? How do I get the strategy tester to use stock ticker symbols instead of forex pairs?


right mouse click on Market Watch - Symbols
and you can see the symbols proposed by the broker.
more here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading/market_watch

You can find symbol, press Show and click OK:

Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.12 11:09

The other example:
there are some articles in Forbes about Invesco Trust (this article).
So, I found the broker which is proposing this Invesco Trust for trading:



Market Watch - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Besides, you can check the symbol's specification:

Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.08 17:41

...

4. Check the specification for this pair/symbol and minimum lot size: does this broker allow me to trade it with 0.01 lot sdize? Yes, I can trade this pair by openning 0.01 as a minimum lot size:


...

All information about the symbol 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
 

The only thing I see in the Symbols window is this

If you did not find the symbol you want to trade (or the broker does not allow to trade some symbol) so you can find the other broker (because the symbols are related to the brokers).

----------------

Everything is descrived on the manual here:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

These are all the brokers it allows me to add an account for.

Why doesn't Just2Trade work? It's supposed to be a stock broker.

metatradinator:

The only thing I see in the Symbols window is this

How to you know that you opened the demo account with this broker?
In Navigator windows: right mouse click on Accounts - Open an Account -

 
I opened a demo account on their website and logged in to the demo account using metatrader.
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
metatradinator:

These are all the brokers it allows me to add an account for.

Why doesn't Just2Trade work? It's supposed to be a stock broker.

It works.
Mouse click on Just2Trade ... and after that - Next, confirm your email and phone number, and demo account will be opened.

It is for many brokers (I mean: you can use this procedure for many brokers).

----------------

And one more time:
Everything was described on the MT5 manual so you should read the manual first:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

I already have an account with Just2Trade.

Why do I only see four brokers?

metatradinator:
I opened a demo account on their website and logged in to the demo account using metatrader.

I do not know about their website (and any other websites).
Most of the brokers allow the traders to open the accounts directly from Metatrader.

You can check the following -
in Metatrader: Tools - Options - Server (to check the server you connected to; it should be their server).

