I am connected to their server.

Why did it show only four brokers?

I already have an account with Just2Trade.

Why do I only see four brokers?

Open account directly from Metatrader using the screenshots I provided for that.
and be ready to confirm your email and phone number for the account.

Everything is written in the manual here MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
Which of these four options should I open an account with?

Also, I have read the manual. It did not help because it is so short.
 
I am connected to their server.

Why did it show only four brokers?

Because you did not add the other brokers.
How to add the brokers:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.06.14 16:06

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on June 15, 2018.
This platform update is only available for terminals running on Windows 7 and later operating systems. Earlier Windows versions are not supported.
The updated features the following changes:


  1. Terminal: The account opening dialog has been completely redesigned. Now, you may select a broker from the list and then choose the desired account type. This update has made the list of brokers more compact, since now it only displays company names instead of showing all available servers.

    Company logos are additionally shown in the list to make the search easier and more efficient. If the desired broker is not shown in the list, type the company name or the server address in the search box and click "Find your broker".




    Descriptions of account types have been added to the dialog to help beginners choose the right account. Also, to align with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the updated dialog may contain links to brokers' agreements and data protection policies:




    The possibilities for opening real accounts have been significantly expanded. The functionality for uploading ID and address confirmation documents, which was earlier presented in mobile terminals, is now available in the desktop version. Now, MiFID regulated brokers can request any required client identification data, including information on employment, income, trading experience, etc. The new functionality will help traders to open real accounts faster and easier, without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures.




    ...


I followed the instructions but it only shows 4 brokers in Metatrader.

Also, I have read the manual. It did not help because it is so short.

Sorry, I tried to enter the names of other brokers I knew and I kept getting no results. I just tried typing nothing and hit enter, and now finally the other brokers showed up. Thank you.

I looked through the list of brokers and I only see one that's not a forex broker. Is Just2Trade the only stock broker available? I have an account with Just2Trade but it still only shows forex symbols in Metatrader.

