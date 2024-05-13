How do I add a stock symbol to MT5? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am connected to their server.
Why did it show only four brokers?
I already have an account with Just2Trade.
Why do I only see four brokers?
Open account directly from Metatrader using the screenshots I provided for that.
and be ready to confirm your email and phone number for the account.
----------------
Everything is written in the manual here MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
It means: I am replying to you according to this manual, so you do not need my participation in case of open any account.
Just read the manual here: MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
Which of these four options should I open an account with?
I am connected to their server.
Why did it show only four brokers?
Because you did not add the other brokers.
How to add the brokers:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.06.14 16:06
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvementsThe MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on June 15, 2018.
Company logos are additionally shown in the list to make the search easier and more efficient. If the desired broker is not shown in the list, type the company name or the server address in the search box and click "Find your broker".
Descriptions of account types have been added to the dialog to help beginners choose the right account. Also, to align with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the updated dialog may contain links to brokers' agreements and data protection policies:
The possibilities for opening real accounts have been significantly expanded. The functionality for uploading ID and address confirmation documents, which was earlier presented in mobile terminals, is now available in the desktop version. Now, MiFID regulated brokers can request any required client identification data, including information on employment, income, trading experience, etc. The new functionality will help traders to open real accounts faster and easier, without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures.
...
MetaTrader 5 Help- Open an Account
I followed the instructions but it only shows 4 brokers in Metatrader.
Also, I have read the manual. It did not help because it is so short.
You did not read.
Because you are asking about "why I see 4 brokers ...".
You did not read manual.
----------------
I explained everything to you by words and by screenshots.
It is less than 1 minute to open demo account from Metatrader.
If my explanation is not good to read this first:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
and especially this part of the manual:
MetaTrader 5 Help- Open an Account
I followed the instructions but it only shows 4 brokers in Metatrader.
It is written on your image:
well ... it is two pages with images about how to open an account with the broker.
usually - it takes less than 1 minutes to open ...
Once again - read the manual:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How do I add a stock symbol to MT5?
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.12 15:00
You did not read.
Because you are asking about "why I see 4 brokers ...".
You did not read manual.
----------------
I explained everything to you by words and by screenshots.
It is less than 1 minute to open demo account from Metatrader.
If my explanation is not good to read this first:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
and especially this part of the manual:
MetaTrader 5 Help- Open an Account
Sorry, I tried to enter the names of other brokers I knew and I kept getting no results. I just tried typing nothing and hit enter, and now finally the other brokers showed up. Thank you.
I looked through the list of brokers and I only see one that's not a forex broker. Is Just2Trade the only stock broker available? I have an account with Just2Trade but it still only shows forex symbols in Metatrader.