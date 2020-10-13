How do I add a subscription to the metatrader demo?

Hi,

I'm trying out the MT5 demo and I can't add any market data subscriptions. When I click on "subscribe" to a free subscription nothing happens.

 
I found the reply of of MetaQuotes (post #9), or read the thread about it: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/345807
  • 2020.07.03
  • www.mql5.com
hello, how can i subscribe to market data in mt5...
 

Thank you Sergey.


So the Metatrader Demo account doesn't support subscriptions yet? Is that right?

How can I use the demo account for simulated stock trading?

 
As I understand - you are talking about Market Data subscriptions which are available for MetaQuotes-Demo account by interface only. Means - it is not ready yet.



Besides, the people are using MetaQuotes-Demo account to test beta builds of MT5 and to update Metatrader to the new builds (because MetaQuotes company is not a broker)

You can select the other demo account but from the brokers to trade the stocks and so on.

For example:

 

The other example:
there are some articles in Forbes about Invesco Trust (this article).
So, I found the broker which is proposing this Invesco Trust for trading:


Example about iShares Russell 2000 (IWM):

So, you/we should find the brokers which are proposing some symbols for trading (the symbols we want to trade or to watch):

 
Fantastic! Thank you Sergey, I got it working.
 

I am in profit (demo account sorry):

 
Sergey Golubev:

I am in profit (demo account sorry):

So, finally I may have a profit with it (by trading stocks):

