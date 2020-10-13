How do I add a subscription to the metatrader demo?
So the Metatrader Demo account doesn't support subscriptions yet? Is that right?
How can I use the demo account for simulated stock trading?
As I understand - you are talking about Market Data subscriptions which are available for MetaQuotes-Demo account by interface only. Means - it is not ready yet.
Besides, the people are using MetaQuotes-Demo account to test beta builds of MT5 and to update Metatrader to the new builds (because MetaQuotes company is not a broker)
You can select the other demo account but from the brokers to trade the stocks and so on.
For example:
The other example:
there are some articles in Forbes about Invesco Trust (this article).
So, I found the broker which is proposing this Invesco Trust for trading:
- 2020.10.11
- Tom Aspray
- www.forbes.com
Example about iShares Russell 2000 (IWM):
So, you/we should find the brokers which are proposing some symbols for trading (the symbols we want to trade or to watch):
I am in profit (demo account sorry):
Hi,
I'm trying out the MT5 demo and I can't add any market data subscriptions. When I click on "subscribe" to a free subscription nothing happens.