MT5 Build 2617 Freezing Up
I have that problem too. Its very bad !
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2615: Fundamental analysis and complex criterion in the strategy tester
MetaQuotes , 2020.09.29 11:35
Upgrade to 2624 beta, please.
Yesterday we released an unfortunate mistake with a deadlock. When updating, you need to wait 1-2 minutes for the installer to stop the frozen process.
By the way, I (and the majority of the users) do not have this problem, and it is very good !
Yes, to me Metatrader is the best platform, but that problem is a pain that should be solved faster as they could, because my positions depends of my EAs' adjustments and often the mt5 has a "not responding" status, leaving all open positions adrift... even signals to open a position can't be done due that problem.
The fact the MT5 is a amazing platform don't makes it protected of critics about fails and bugs found.
We're here with the same goal: solve that problem and makes it a greater and better platform
:)
Something important (POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT) was fixed with new beta:
