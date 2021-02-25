MT5 Build 2617 Freezing Up

I am running MT5 build 2617 17 Sep 2020 and another person on another computer is running MT5 build 2515 17 Sep 2020 both on live accounts and they are periodically freezing up (window title bar shows "Not Responding") with the only workaround being to open task manager and "End Task".  I have attempted to reinstall the latest version of MT5 from the broker, check for updates within MT5, and remove all indicators and EA from use but the issue does not go away.  Did not experience any issues of freezing before the 17 Sep 2020 update.  If the computer is left on all night, 100% repro in the morning the MT5 process is frozen and has to be manually terminated.  The freeze up frequency is about three times per day, mostly when not using MT5 at all.  Any ideas to workaround this issue would be greatly appreciated?
 
I have same issue ..
 
I have also started to get the same issue after the last update. MT5 freezes with "Not responding" and I have to force close it. I uses several instances of MT5 and never had a problem like this before. I am running Windows 10 Home edition and MT5 version 5 build 2615. This happens on Metaquotes build as well as my Brokers build.
 
I have that problem too. Its very bad ! 
 
Dmitiry Ananiev:
By the way, I (and the majority of the users) do not have this problem, and it is very good !
 

Upgrade to 2624 beta, please.

Yesterday we released an unfortunate mistake with a deadlock. When updating, you need to wait 1-2 minutes for the installer to stop the frozen process.


 
Excellent!  I will give the beta a try.
 
The same to me. It's really sucks
 
Yes, to me Metatrader is the best platform, but that problem is a pain that should be solved faster as they could, because my positions depends of my EAs' adjustments and often the mt5 has a "not responding" status, leaving all open positions adrift... even signals to open a position can't be done due that problem.

The fact the MT5 is a amazing platform don't makes it protected of critics about fails and bugs found.


We're here with the same goal: solve that problem and makes it a greater and better platform

:)

 
Beta 5.00 build 2629 02 Oct 2020 is working for me.  Thanks!
