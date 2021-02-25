MT5 Build 2617 Freezing Up - page 2

I Just started experiencing this as well, Metatrader 5, Build 2755. It is really annoying makes everything slow, to draw an object or "CTRL + T" for toolbox, "to move the chart" etc would take a large amount of time to reflect. But in my case after the "not responding" displays at the top, it takes some seconds, then it would then respond. Were you able to solve the problem?
 
Trapheal:
I do not have this problem (and I did not have this problem with the old builds as well).

 
Sergey Golubev:

I was not having the problem with old build or the current build, it just started, if not I would not be here finding solution, Don't you think?
 
So, if you are having this problem, you could try this if it would solve it, So I went to the Indicator Folder and deleted the last ".ex5" I used before I started noticing the problem, Closed the app and shutdown the system. When I turned it on the system it was functioning normal again with no lagging or anything. I tried to recreate the problem (to check if it was the ".ex5" that actually caused the problem), by running the ".ex5" file again, it ran and everything but the problem did not occur, so I can't tell what was the actual cause, But it is good to have some normalcy back.
