Something wrong with MQ's Product validation system?
i'd appreciate if a moderator could look into this matter
i have the same problem, for my is a bug of the page. si this link
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/350461
- 2020.09.04
- www.mql5.com
i'd appreciate if a moderator could look into this matter
Same problem on my side , not being able to upload new version , "no trading operations" error, tried with older versions of the same EA and even other EA's that previously passed validation .
Thank you both,@Marta Gonzalez and @Catalin Zachiu.
And i'm facing the same problem as you @Catalin Zachiu,tried update older versions that previously passed without any problems and now impossible due to 'No trading operations'. The simple code and the question along with it in my thread has still not yet been answered...why!?
So i'm making my own conclusion that there would be something wrong with the automated process itself.
Perhaps someone can confirm this to be the case...?
There's a thread about this issue in the Russian forum you can read;
- 2020.09.07
- www.mql5.com
There's a thread about this issue in the Russian forum you can read;
In the Russian forums ,a fellow coder reports this : (translated)
"In the new requirements, a check for the sufficiency of funds is mandatory, and if they are insufficient, the work of the advisor should be stopped. If the work does not stop the validator error, there are no trade operations ."
have you guys tried to exit completely (ExpertRemove()) in such an event ?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/350680#comment_18185450
- 2020.09.07
- www.mql5.com
In the Russian forums ,a fellow coder reports this : (translated)
"In the new requirements, a check for the sufficiency of funds is mandatory, and if they are insufficient, the work of the advisor should be stopped. If the work does not stop the validator error, there are no trade operations ."
have you guys tried to exit completely (ExpertRemove()) in such an event ?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/350680#comment_18185450
seems to have been tested but do not work,read about it here
- 2020.09.07
- www.mql5.com
there is something wrong with automatic validation of the mql4 expert advisor when updating the product, even if I use a version that has passed the previous check it is also said "no trading operations"
but when updating the MT5 version, it passed the test. Even though it uses logic and structures that are not that much different.
I don't think there's an update for the mql4 version and no new products to upload at this time.
there is something wrong with automatic validation of the mql4 expert advisor when updating the product, even if I use a version that has passed the previous check it is also said "no trading operations"
but when updating the MT5 version, it passed the test. Even though it uses logic and structures that are not that much different.
I don't think there's an update for the mql4 version and no new products to upload at this time.
There is a problem for sure yes and it's actively discusses in the Russian forum were it's also said that the administration still silent about it....well that is all i know for now
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Can someone please tell me why this simple piece of code wouldn't pass Product validation process? Despite it has no symbol restrictions...well nothing in fact that that should cause ' No trading operations' error.