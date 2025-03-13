Please Help

New comment
 
Please Help
What is the solution to this problem ??

Please help and thank you


 
there are no trading operations
there are no trading operations
  • 2017.03.31
  • www.mql5.com
I test me EA on my own broker it works okay...
 
Thanks for help
My problem was solved
The cause of the problem for me was him
The size of the spread
In expert settings
Max_SPREAD = 2
This has been modified to
Max_SPREAD = 4
The expert has now been accepted
thank you
 
Samir Arman: Please Help

How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
          Use meaningful, specific subject headers.

 
The same problem comes back again
I don't know the cause of the problem
Also when trying an expert who has been accepted before
From a week works the same error

What is the solution here?


 
It was accepted before
And when you try it now, the same error occurs
I don't know where the problem is

If in a code or a method, help is possible

 
Samir Arman:
It was accepted before
And when you try it now, the same error occurs
I don't know where the problem is

If in a code or a method, help is possible

I have the same problem as you, since yesterday any ea with any code, including eases that are accepted as optimal in the market last week, returns the same error when validated.


Is there a problem with the data that the validation system uses?

In the image you can see how even the platform's demo ea gives that problem
 
Marta Gonzalez:

I have the same problem as you, since yesterday any ea with any code, including eases that are accepted as optimal in the market last week, returns the same error when validated.


Is there a problem with the data that the validation system uses?

In the image you can see how even the platform's demo ea gives that problem

Hello Friend

As you say happened to me

We do not know the error from the system or the error from us

Please check it from the system

 
Marta Gonzalez:

The problem is in the validation algorithm, or it does not load data or they have changed the algorithm and they need to tell us how we validate that part.

If you create an ea that puts orders in each tick with all the required controls. tells you that there are no operations.

something is wrong with the validation algorithm

I think - it is the problem with the code (the code should be changed to be validated).

You are the coders (and I am not coder) and you as the coders should know how to do and what to do.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Please Help

Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.04 15:29


 
Marta Gonzalez :

Regardless of the level that I have as a programmer and that I would like you to not hesitate without analyzing my level.

metaquotes developments also do not validate and I don't think you doubt their level as developers.

on the other hand, a system that only puts operations without sl or tp and with all the limits of volume magen etc, is not valid either.

Before I blame the developers doubting their level I would try to bring this problem to the attention of the developers.

It is perhaps more polite than accusing developers of not knowing how to do their job.

I do not question yours as a moderator. I expect the same respect for myself

Don't try to attack the moderator.

You are given hints - and you must follow the hints.

  1. Read the article (link to article is given in the test results)
  2. Remember that the real world is not at all like your fictional one - in the real world there can be only $ 1 on the trading account, in the real world the minimum lot is not always 0.01 or 1.0
  3. ... And much more, much more - see p. 1
 
Marta Gonzalez:

Regardless of the level that I have as a programmer and that I would like you to not hesitate without analyzing my level.


...

I am not analyzing your level.
I am replying to you.
Because instead of asking "what to change inside my code to be validated?" -
you asked the following: "I want for MetaQuotes to change validated algorithm for me for my EA to be validated" ...

---------------------

You can change your code to be validated, or your code will not be validated by the automated robot (because we all do not know exact algorithm this automated robot is working on).

If you feel that automated validation robot is having the bug so - you can write to the service desk with your technical proofs.

---------------------

The sellers should have more responsibility for what they are doing with the other people's money (if someone bought EA and lost some money using it so ..).
But it is not as we know (because there are the rules) ...
If someone will lose 100 dollars because of your EA so what will you do? Nothing?!

That is why the Market is having validation process for the EAs/indicators/etc.

---------------------

Did you read this thread (post #8 for example)?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188949
There are some other threads/posts where the coders fixed it by themselves and reported about it on the threads/posts.
I am not a coder so it is difficult for me to find the exact decision on this thread (or other thread) for some unknown code (and you can find it in easy way).

---------------------
there are no trading operations
there are no trading operations
  • 2017.03.31
  • www.mql5.com
I test me EA on my own broker it works okay...
123
New comment