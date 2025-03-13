Please Help
- there are no trading operations - forum thread with some suggestions/advices/codes/fixing
- more in search results here.
- 2017.03.31
- www.mql5.com
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
Use meaningful, specific subject headers.
If in a code or a method, help is possible
If in a code or a method, help is possible
I have the same problem as you, since yesterday any ea with any code, including eases that are accepted as optimal in the market last week, returns the same error when validated.
Is there a problem with the data that the validation system uses?In the image you can see how even the platform's demo ea gives that problem
I have the same problem as you, since yesterday any ea with any code, including eases that are accepted as optimal in the market last week, returns the same error when validated.
Is there a problem with the data that the validation system uses?In the image you can see how even the platform's demo ea gives that problem
Hello Friend
As you say happened to me
We do not know the error from the system or the error from us
Please check it from the system
The problem is in the validation algorithm, or it does not load data or they have changed the algorithm and they need to tell us how we validate that part.
If you create an ea that puts orders in each tick with all the required controls. tells you that there are no operations.
something is wrong with the validation algorithm
I think - it is the problem with the code (the code should be changed to be validated).
You are the coders (and I am not coder) and you as the coders should know how to do and what to do.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.04 15:29
- there are no trading operations - forum thread with some suggestions/advices/codes/fixing
- more in search results here.
Regardless of the level that I have as a programmer and that I would like you to not hesitate without analyzing my level.
metaquotes developments also do not validate and I don't think you doubt their level as developers.
on the other hand, a system that only puts operations without sl or tp and with all the limits of volume magen etc, is not valid either.
Before I blame the developers doubting their level I would try to bring this problem to the attention of the developers.
It is perhaps more polite than accusing developers of not knowing how to do their job.
I do not question yours as a moderator. I expect the same respect for myself
Don't try to attack the moderator.
You are given hints - and you must follow the hints.
- Read the article (link to article is given in the test results)
- Remember that the real world is not at all like your fictional one - in the real world there can be only $ 1 on the trading account, in the real world the minimum lot is not always 0.01 or 1.0
- ... And much more, much more - see p. 1
Regardless of the level that I have as a programmer and that I would like you to not hesitate without analyzing my level.
...
I am not analyzing your level.
I am replying to you.
Because instead of asking "what to change inside my code to be validated?" -
you asked the following: "I want for MetaQuotes to change validated algorithm for me for my EA to be validated" ...
---------------------
You can change your code to be validated, or your code will not be validated by the automated robot (because we all do not know exact algorithm this automated robot is working on).
If you feel that automated validation robot is having the bug so - you can write to the service desk with your technical proofs.
---------------------
The sellers should have more responsibility for what they are doing with the other people's money (if someone bought EA and lost some money using it so ..).
But it is not as we know (because there are the rules) ...
If someone will lose 100 dollars because of your EA so what will you do? Nothing?!
That is why the Market is having validation process for the EAs/indicators/etc.
---------------------
Did you read this thread (post #8 for example)?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188949
There are some other threads/posts where the coders fixed it by themselves and reported about it on the threads/posts.
I am not a coder so it is difficult for me to find the exact decision on this thread (or other thread) for some unknown code (and you can find it in easy way).
- 2017.03.31
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Please help and thank you