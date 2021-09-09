Indicators: Actual Volatility Scanner
Nagisa Unada:
I've uploaded a fixed version.
Great it works!
Great it works!
Hi, dear Nagisa Unada, there is a problem,why only three symbol are dispalyed and GBPUSD lost its bar? would you please see the attached picture,thanks a lot.
Hi, dear Nagisa Unada, there is a problem,why only three symbol are dispalyed and GBPUSD lost its bar? would you please see the attached picture,thanks a lot.
"XAUUSD" should not have been there originally.
What did you changed?
"XAUUSD" should not have been there originally.
What did you changed?
However，use your original code, also lost "NZDCHF",please see below picture.
is NZDCHF data problem?
However，use your original code, also lost "NZDCHF",please see below picture.
is NZDCHF data problem?
There's nothing wrong on my PC. Maybe it's your own problem.
I have no way to answer you just by looking at the images because I don't know your condition.
Ah, isn't that a newly installed MT4?
Then you shouldn't be able to view it because you don't have a history file yet.
There's nothing wrong on my PC. Maybe it's your own problem.
I have no way to answer you just by looking at the images because I don't know your condition.
Ah, isn't that a newly installed MT4?
Then you shouldn't be able to view it because you don't have a history file yet.
Thanks a lot ,my MT4 is newly installed, not have enough history data.
I would like to your test result of the indicator,is it really useful?
From my understanding , the higher volatility rate means more chance to get sharp up or down trend.
I'm testing what kind of usage works best, but I'm not sure yet.
I'm testing what kind of usage works best, but I'm not sure yet.
Hi,
I tried to describe the usage of the indicator in accompanying text.
It is basically visual monitor of trading activity on multiple pairs at one place.
If you have 2 or more days of low activity on pairs with GBP (for instance, means small bars on pars with GBP) there is a higher probability the next day will be highly volatile.
Other usage can be as a correlation tool. If you see movement on one American index (for instance SP500) the other American indices move will probably follow.
You also can track the volatility for specific days of week and use it as an ngative or positove filter.
And so on ...
Regards.
Jan.
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Actual Volatility Scanner:
in raw form for currency pairs and indices.
Author: JAN OPOCENSKY