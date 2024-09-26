Historical Data
I would like to ask if there is any chance to use my own historic data in MT5.
Is it true that I must have a broker and try then to get the historic data from him?
thanks
You can also use a free Demo account from metaquotes. Anyway, every broker will have some little differences in their datas (it's stupid but it's like that)..
As soon as you're connected to an account (broker or metaquotes) and you start strategy tester, the software will download historical data for the targetted period in your strategy and will use the data from the account you're connected to.
I hope it helped.
No, it is not possible,
Only indirectly.
look here :
As soon as you're connected to an account (broker or metaquotes) and you start strategy tester, the software will download historical data ...
Before starting testing I strongly recommend you download data (F2->choose currency pair->click 1 minute(M1)->Download). Without this step testing may be performed incorrectly.
Can you explain to me what can happen in this case? (It will maybe help me temporary fixing a issue that i have).
Thanks!
Custom price data, as explained in the links above, would be good for manual trading. But when using metatester we have to depend on the broker or metaquotes for accurate price data and at the moment there are significant discrepancies in metaquotes' data that are leading to varied results for my EA. It seems the hcc data files have been changed drastically recently in fact some are now as large as 41mb. This price data inconsistency and inability on our part to direct a custom data feed for metatester I think is a major let down for mql5 at the moment.
The errors below are persisting no matter how many times I re-download the data from MetaQuotes. And of-course the problem is we cannot use custom price data in strategy tester simulations of EAs.
When I make a pass using the daily time frame, strategy tester runs up to 86% then stops and claims data is missing.
This is a serious problem and I think the long term solution to this is to have every user backup a custom price data set in a database that can be accessed by strategy tester when making passes.
Presently you can access a custom price buffer as a visual indicator but I think meta quotes needs to seriously start thinking about the preservation and security of price data via a database that can be accessed by strategy tester instead of always relying on broker or meta quotes data.
WHEN WILL THIS BE RESOLVED!!?
