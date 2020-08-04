failed to log in , in apps of FP Markets Meta Trader 5
You can download/install Metatrader 5 from this link Download MetaTrader 5 and after that - connect to your broker's trading account.
After that - fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and your forum password (not by your email and not by password you received from google/facebook and so on).
Restart your Metatrader, and find your signal (which you subscribed to).
And check the subscription procedure about how to subscribe to the signal (in case you missed something) -
----------------
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
You can download/install Metatrader 5 from this link Download MetaTrader 5 and after that - connect to your broker's trading account.
After that - fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and your forum password (not by your email and not by password you received from google/facebook and so on).
Restart your Metatrader, and find your signal (which you subscribed to).
And check the subscription procedure about how to subscribe to the signal (in case you missed something) -
----------------
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
First : I managed to log in the FPMarkets MetaTrader5 successfully (as I made a stupid mistake by using my email as login ID, which the correct ID should be my name.)
And I have logged in (within the Metatrader5 apps) the Trade Account. (under pull down menu "File", the account which link to FP markets for live trades.)
Now the question is : the signal I subscribed can't be used in this trade account for live trades.
After study, I found : I used my MetaQuotes-Demo account (the account number is 8-digits) to subscribed the signal. While the trade account is a 6-digit one. I bet this is why the signal doesn't copy to my live account.
So, apart from giving up the subscribed one, I subscribe again using the 6-digits account, any other ways?
Best Regards
Fai
Signal subscription is per trading account.
yes, you can move your subscription from one trading account to the other one, but there are some particularities:
- subscription to free signals can not be used with real account; it means: if you subscribed to free signal for your MetaQuotes-Demo trading account so this free subscription can not be used for your rea/live trading account;
- you can move the subscription from one account to an other one, but once in a week only; read post #1 about HowT.
----------------
- Signal based on the real account available only for paid subscription. Demo signals always free.
- Demo account can subscribe to "demo" signals and to "real" signals, and real account to "real" signals.
- 2018.10.25
- www.mql5.com
Dear all,
I registered an account in MQL5, topped up, and then subscribed a signal yesterday (3rd Aug).
Then I downloaded/installed the MetaTrader program to my PC and can successfully logged in.
However, I can't trade with this program in FP-market platform, then I realize, I need to download the same software from FP-market site and log in there.
So, I did : downloaded, installed the FP Markets Meta Trader 5 software.. But when I logged in, it failed, error is : password not correct!
I tried below:
- logged in again MQL5.com or the software downloaded from MQL5.com, with same parameters, they worked. (so, the parameters must be correct.)
- logged out both from MQL5, then logged in the FP one, no luck.
- reboot my PC, no luck.
- asked FP market guys (don't know a human or robot), no luck. (they simply told me to ask MQL.com people)
-tried to register a new account, within FP-market software, but with exiting email. I was rejected by reason the email was used. (So, the software knows! Just don't let me through...)
What can do next? (Except cancel my current account, transfer topped up money back.. and do everything again?)
Thanks a million.
Best Regards,
Alfred
The difficulty of setting up your signal subscription has nothing to do with the 6-8 digit thing.
As Sergey already mentioned, you can only subscribe to a demo/free signal with a demo trading account and to a paid signal with a real or demo account.
You can move your signal subscription to another account here (if its a paid one): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
To setup your MT5 signal subscription, follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422
The difficulty of setting up your signal subscription has nothing to do with the 6-8 digit thing.
As Sergey already mentioned, you can only subscribe to a demo/free signal with a demo trading account and to a paid signal with a real or demo account.
You can move your signal subscription to another account here (if its a paid one): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
To setup your MT5 signal subscription, follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422
Thanks Anna and Sergey, I did subscribe a paid one (with the Meta apps downloaded from MQL5.com).. but now need to apply this paid one to the Meta apps downloaded from FPMarkets.com. (which according to FPmarkets services, is the same apps , they paid a rent to MQL5 for it.)
Let me try the transfer tutorials first..
Many thanks.
Keep safe! In this pandemic period.
Thanks Anna and Sergey, I did subscribe a paid one (with the Meta apps downloaded from MQL5.com).. but now need to apply this paid one to the Meta apps downloaded from FPMarkets.com. (which according to FPmarkets services, is the same apps , they paid a rent to MQL5 for it.)
Let me try the transfer tutorials first..
Many thanks.
Keep safe! In this pandemic period.
Have in mind that you can move your signal subscription to another trading account only once a week, so be careful with the account details.
Have in mind that you can move your signal subscription to another trading account only once a week, so be careful with the account details.
No big deal, just want to make sure I am doing the right thing, going to the right place.
Thanks, I went to the site given by Sergey (My Subscirptions) , but found the gear icon no show beyond the "Active" word... I bet this means I need to wait a week, right? (Even though I didn't move after yesterday subscribed it.)
No big deal, just want to make sure I am doing the right thing, going to the right place.
If you haven't moved it, you should have the move option, along with renew, suspend and unsubscribe.
If you haven't moved it, you should have the move option, along with renew, suspend and unsubscribe.
I found the move icon (the gear), and clicked and enter the corresponding info (FPmarkets-Live and my account no there).. but failed...
There is a pink flag appeared afterward , with wordings :
There are a subscription to specified trading account and period exists.
I actually, just subscribed another signal (10 mins ago, 2020.080.4 11:22) , is this second signal blocked the way of moving of first signal?
BTW , my apology for so many questions, how can I change the parameter set in a signal. (I hit Enter too soon without changing the default settings, such as : Use no more than 5% of deposit. (can change to higher %)?
I found the move icon (the gear), and clicked and enter the corresponding info (FPmarkets-Live and my account no there).. but failed...
There is a pink flag appeared afterward , with wordings :
There are a subscription to specified trading account and period exists.
I actually, just subscribed another signal (10 mins ago, 2020.080.4 11:22) , is this second signal blocked the way of moving of first signal?
BTW , my apology for so many questions, how can I change the parameter set in a signal. (I hit Enter too soon without changing the default settings, such as : Use no more than 5% of deposit. (can change to higher %)?
Read carefully:
You can move your signal subscription to another account here (if its a paid one): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
To setup your MT5 signal subscription, follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear all,
I registered an account in MQL5, topped up, and then subscribed a signal yesterday (3rd Aug).
Then I downloaded/installed the MetaTrader program to my PC and can successfully logged in.
However, I can't trade with this program in FP-market platform, then I realize, I need to download the same software from FP-market site and log in there.
So, I did : downloaded, installed the FP Markets Meta Trader 5 software.. But when I logged in, it failed, error is : password not correct!
I tried below:
- logged in again MQL5.com or the software downloaded from MQL5.com, with same parameters, they worked. (so, the parameters must be correct.)
- logged out both from MQL5, then logged in the FP one, no luck.
- reboot my PC, no luck.
- asked FP market guys (don't know a human or robot), no luck. (they simply told me to ask MQL.com people)
-tried to register a new account, within FP-market software, but with exiting email. I was rejected by reason the email was used. (So, the software knows! Just don't let me through...)
What can do next? (Except cancel my current account, transfer topped up money back.. and do everything again?)
Thanks a million.
Best Regards,
Alfred