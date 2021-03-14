beginner - please help
Hy all,
first of all, sorry if i don't post on the good place.
I would like to know please :
- is it possible to subscribe onto a paid signal with a demo account ?
- is it possible to transfert this paid signal onto a live account ? Will i have to pay again ?
- if i have subscribed onto a paid signal with demo or live account, and then decide to open VPS, once my MT4 platforms are transfered, will i have to pay again my subscription to the signal to make it works on the VPS ?
Many thanks for your help
RegardsDCP.
1. Yes
2. There is a move option for signal subscriptions, so yes you should be able to move your subscription from the demo account to the real one, without paying again in the same subscription period.
3. You can move your VPS subscription too.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MQL5 signal subscription can now be moved to another broker/server!
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.11.08 13:01
Its only working for one move per week.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Moving signal to other trading account or cancel&buy?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.03.11 17:25
You can move your signal subscription to another trading account here (once a week only): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
You can move your signal subscription, but only once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
1. Yes
2. There is a move option for signal subscriptions, so yes you should be able to move your subscription from the demo account to the real one, without paying again in the same subscription period.
3. You can move your VPS subscription too.
perfect reply
thank you very much eleni anna branou :)
do you know what about opened positions in case of transfering from live account on my computer to same account on VPS, are they saved "as is", or will they be closed and then reponened ?
many thanks again
Hi. I moved my subscription to my second account but after the weekend, it returned to the first account. Is it normal?
Now i have to wait for a week to make the transfer again
Hi. I moved my subscription to my second account but after the weekend, it returned to the first account. Is it normal?
Now i have to wait for a week to make the transfer again
Of course not, probably you've made some mistake in the credentials of the new account and the subscription stayed where it was.
I am subscribed to a signal currently which expires on Monday.
To be efficient I resubscribed yesterday as a precaution just in case I forgot to do it on Monday, but stupidly I have resubscribed under a different MT4 account number and server at the same broker.
It is too late to cancel this new sub for a refund as it has gone past the 24HRS requirement.
Thus,I have tried the 'move subscription' method on the new sub, but i keep getting the below message:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
So, what are my options please without disrupting the signal as it has many open trades?
My thoughts are that I could cancel the older subscription, then transfer over the newer subscription to that account number and server, but by doing that will it mess up any imminent closing orders for the trades that are open?
Otherwise, I could wait until the older sub expires on Monday and then move over the new sub, but again how will that affect the open trades?
Also, is moving from one account to another instantaneous or does it take a few days as that could be disastrous with my current open trades being left to run unattended?
Below are the details of my subscriptions and as you can see the older account (ending in 451) expires at 12:29 on Monday and is on server SC-LIVE05, and the second account (ending in 945) is on server SC-LIVE20
Any help or suggestions would be much appreciated.
Thank you.
- www.mql5.com
Hi,
I am subscribed to a signal currently which expires on Monday.
To be efficient I resubscribed yesterday as a precaution just in case I forgot to do it on Monday, but stupidly I have resubscribed under a different MT4 account number and server at the same broker.
It is too late to cancel this new sub for a refund as it has gone past the 24HRS requirement.
Thus,I have tried the 'move subscription' method on the new sub, but i keep getting the below message:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
So, what are my options please without disrupting the signal as it has many open trades?
My thoughts are that I could cancel the older subscription, then transfer over the newer subscription to that account number and server, but by doing that will it mess up any imminent closing orders for the trades that are open?
Otherwise, I could wait until the older sub expires on Monday and then move over the new sub, but again how will that affect the open trades?
Also, is moving from one account to another instantaneous or does it take a few days as that could be disastrous with my current open trades being left to run unattended?
Below are the details of my subscriptions and as you can see the older account (ending in 451) expires at 12:29 on Monday and is on server SC-LIVE05, and the second account (ending in 945) is on server SC-LIVE20
Any help or suggestions would be much appreciated.
Thank you.
Your only option is to extend your current running subscription to the right account in order not to disrupt your copying process and then contact the Service Desk in order to transfer (if they can) your other subscription of the same signal to that same first trading account.
This is not something that can be done through the move subcription option, unless the initial subscription expires (it could be done if it was expiring over the weekend).
Your only option is to extend your current running subscription to the right account in order not to disrupt your copying process and then contact the Service Desk in order to transfer (if they can) your other subscription of the same signal to that same first trading account.
This is not something that can be done through the move subcription option, unless the initial subscription expires (it could be done if it was expiring over the weekend).
Thank you so much for replying so quickly and for the information in your post.
At least I know that I only have one option now and that is to subscribe again to the first account that I have.
I won't be making that mistake again haha!
Out of interest, is it better to resubscribe on the actual day that the old sub expires in order to get the full 30 days for the next month, or does the system automatically set the new sub to start right after the old one expires, even if you resubscribe a few days before?
Also, can I have the link to the service desk please.
Thanks again.
Hi Eleni,
Thank you so much for replying so quickly and for the information in your post.
At least I know that I only have one option now and that is to subscribe again to the first account that I have.
I won't be making that mistake again haha!
Out of interest, is it better to resubscribe on the actual day that the old sub expires in order to get the full 30 days for the next month, or does the system automatically set the new sub to start right after the old one expires, even if you resubscribe a few days before?
Also, can I have the link to the service desk please.
Thanks again.
Whenever you extend your subscription, it will be counted from the end date of the current subscription.
The Service Desk link is in my previous post.
Whenever you extend your subscription, it will be counted from the end date of the current subscription.
The Service Desk link is in my previous post.
All the best.
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Hy all,
first of all, sorry if i don't post on the good place.
I would like to know please :
- is it possible to subscribe onto a paid signal with a demo account ?
- is it possible to transfert this paid signal onto a live account ? Will i have to pay again ?
- if i have subscribed onto a paid signal with demo or live account, and then decide to open VPS, once my MT4 platforms are transfered, will i have to pay again my subscription to the signal to make it works on the VPS ?
Many thanks for your help
RegardsDCP.