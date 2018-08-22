Cant find any MT4 broker with latest MetaTrader
You can download Metatrader 4 from the broker's website only (not from "official link" here sorry).
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This is the information for MT5 (but it is same for MT4) -
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
- 2017.01.05
- www.mql5.com
yeah i did download the broker MT4, however it doesn't have the signal tab at bottom
below is what i see at metatrader4 (downloaded from official mt4 website)
it has the signal, but just couldn't connect to any MT4 broker.
yeah i did download the broker MT4, however it doesn't have the signal tab at bottom
below is what i see at metatrader4 (downloaded from official mt4 website)
it has the signal, but just couldn't connect to any MT4 broker.
Because the rating for Metatrader is slightly different from the rating of Signal webpage.
Why?
The rating (to show the signals in Signal tab in Metatrader is included the compatibility of the signal with the current trading account/broker).
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I am recommending to use the search function in Metatrader -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Way to find signal in MT4 platform?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49
You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.
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As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:
MT4 -
MT5 -
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...
..and subscribe directly from Metatrader -
How to subscribe (with MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.11.02 21:06
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi i can use my broker MetaTrader4 to log in, but broker MetaTrader4 doesn't integrate with signal, hence i cant use the signal to do copy trade.
So I download the latest MetaTrader from official link:
https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/mt4setup.exe?utm_source=www.mql5.com&utm_campaign=Signals+Subscribe+Wizard
After installed, but i couldn't find any MT4 broker with this program, is there any setting that i missed up?
Is this metatrader4 version 5, or it is MetaTrader5? Because i can find some broker which has the MT5 platform.
Please help me. Thanks