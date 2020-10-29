Experts: Volatility Trader and Breakout EA (X-liquidex)
THIS E A ONLY BUYS , ANY REASON ?
x-liquidex.mq4: There is a mistake on line 11 (add a '_')
Replace :
#define IndicatorFileName_KC "Keltner Channels")
With :
#define IndicatorFileName_KC "Keltner_Channels")
x-liquidex.mq4: There is a mistake on line 11 (add a '_')
Replace :
#define IndicatorFileName_KC "Keltner Channels")
With :
#define IndicatorFileName_KC "Keltner_Channels")
Dear mwema, thank you for posting this EA. Using default settings (more or less, no Keltner Channel filter used, only MA, bar close above/below Ma) this EA is making constant profit - scalping. Setting MM = true, no trading is done (Print result - Not enough money). Setting MM = false, using fixed 0.03 lot (initial deposit 1000 USD) - huge profit in few months. Can you please fix MM = true trading?
Thank you very much,
Bow,
Simon
S love nia
Edit: MM = true works for EUR USD... I tested first on gold - XAU USD - there MM = true does not work (no trading, Print = Not enough money).
OK, mea culpa. Using Risk = 0.01, this EA works just fine. Mildly speaking. I am testing on Gold (XAU USD).
Thank you again,
Best regards,
Simon
S love nia
Line straight down. With default parameters it loses money continuously.
Do you have recommended settings for this?
I see no benefit for this EA yet.
Line straight down. With default parameters it loses money continuously.
Do you have recommended settings for this?
I see no benefit for this EA yet.
OK, mea culpa. Using Risk = 0.01, this EA works just fine. Mildly speaking. I am testing on Gold (XAU USD).
Thank you again,
Best regards,
Simon
S love nia
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Volatility Trader and Breakout EA (X-liquidex):
X-liquidex is an Impulsive/Volatility/Breakout EA.
It uses Range, Moving Averages and Keltner channel. It's logics are simple yet powerful.
It can best operate in time-frames that are below M30, but deep research and testings as well has to be made before it is used in the time frames.
Author: mwema