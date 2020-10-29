Experts: Volatility Trader and Breakout EA (X-liquidex)

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Volatility Trader and Breakout EA (X-liquidex):

X-liquidex is an Impulsive/Volatility/Breakout EA.

It uses Range, Moving Averages and Keltner channel. It's logics are simple yet powerful.

It can best operate in time-frames that are below M30, but deep research and testings as well has to be made before it is used in the time frames.

Volatility Trader and Breakout EA (X-liquidex)

Author: mwema

 
THIS   E A  ONLY BUYS , ANY REASON ?
 
sha2003:
THIS   E A  ONLY BUYS , ANY REASON ?

x-liquidex.mq4: There is a mistake on line 11 (add a '_')

Replace : 

#define IndicatorFileName_KC            "Keltner Channels") 

With : 

#define IndicatorFileName_KC            "Keltner_Channels")

 
BPASoftware:

x-liquidex.mq4: There is a mistake on line 11 (add a '_')

Replace : 

#define IndicatorFileName_KC            "Keltner Channels") 

With : 

#define IndicatorFileName_KC            "Keltner_Channels")

What is the set file for this Graph ?
 

Dear mwema, thank you for posting this EA. Using default settings (more or less, no Keltner Channel filter used, only MA, bar close above/below Ma) this EA is making constant profit - scalping. Setting MM = true, no trading is done (Print result - Not enough money). Setting MM = false, using fixed 0.03 lot (initial deposit 1000 USD) - huge profit in few months. Can you please fix MM = true trading?

 

Thank you very much,

Bow,

Simon

S love nia

Edit: MM = true works for EUR USD... I tested first on gold - XAU USD - there MM = true does not work (no trading, Print = Not enough money). 

 

OK, mea culpa. Using Risk = 0.01, this EA works just fine. Mildly speaking. I am testing on Gold (XAU USD).

 

Thank you again,

Best regards,

Simon

S love nia 

 

Line straight down. With default parameters it loses money continuously.

Do you have recommended settings for this?

I see no benefit for this EA yet. 

 
As anyone else tested this in live or demo....?  i changed some settings and the back test results were great (only on the majors)....however, have run on the demo for a few days and results haven't been so great (however it is early days)....some settings had to be changed but seems the logic is solid?
 
sha2003:
THIS   E A  ONLY BUYS , ANY REASON ?
Kindly check the settings. I guess you have not made the right settings.
 
7637704:

Line straight down. With default parameters it loses money continuously.

Do you have recommended settings for this?

I see no benefit for this EA yet. 

Please do some research on it. Make sure that you understand it and you will get good settings for good results. But do not forget that it is for educational purposes only.
 
Chistabo:

OK, mea culpa. Using Risk = 0.01, this EA works just fine. Mildly speaking. I am testing on Gold (XAU USD).

 

Thank you again,

Best regards,

Simon

S love nia 

You are welcome
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