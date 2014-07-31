EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014

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It is appears to be Divergence on RSI with period 14
With a month Support (2) at 1.34359

eurusdDivergence


 

It is appears to be Bullish Black Swan Pattern with a Divergence on Average Directional Movement Index with period 14 

With a month Support (2) at 1.34359

eurusdDivergence with Bullish Black Swan
 
Which indicators are you using and template? Can I have this indicators?
 

As to H4 timeframe so I see 2 developing/forming patterns for uptrend:

Retracement pattern:



Crab pattern:


 

About EURUSD H4 with Ichimoku:



As we see - it is primary bearish market condition and the price is trying to break 1.3426 support level for the bearish to be continuing. So, we have choice:

  • watch for the price for breaking 1.3426 support from above to below on close bar for possible sell trade (good for classical traders)
  • if not so we will have ranging market condition within primary bearish (foor for scalping and martingale systems)
 

yes you can it is a zup indicator

but it is mql4 not mql5

Which indicators are you using and template with mql5

Files:
ZUPp148_new_alert1.mq4  381 kb
d_TLB_OC_v02.mq4  18 kb
RHT_Weekly.mq4  45 kb
RHT_Monthly.mq4  45 kb
Pattrens.tpl  34 kb
 

I am using indicators for MT5 (because our forum is related to MT5) - go here to download:

---------------

Market condition
  • the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
  • Summary about market condition theory is on this post 
  • Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
     
  • trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
     
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here
 

It is better to use MT5 indicator and Metatrader 5. Because our forum is for MT5. And there is the other forum related for MT4. We are here for Metatrader 5 only.

 
newdigital:

It is better to use MT5 indicator and Metatrader 5. Because our forum is for MT5. And there is the other forum related for MT4. We are here for Metatrader 5 only.

okay thank you very much
 
newdigital:

As to H4 timeframe so I see 2 developing/forming patterns for uptrend:

Retracement pattern:



Crab pattern:


if you can send that indicator plz
 

This is not one indicator. This is HWAFM tool for Metatrader 5 (free tool). ZUP for MT4 is in competition with this HWAFM for Metatrader 5. This HWAFM is free but I am not an author of this tool. I can upload it here (on Monday sorry) with the explanation how to install if users are interesting

 
newdigital:

This is not one indicator. This is HWAFM tool for Metatrader 5 (free tool). ZUP for MT4 is in competition with this HWAFM for Metatrader 5. This HWAFM is free but I am not an author of this tool. I can upload it here (on Monday sorry) with the explanation how to install if users are interesting

okay waiting for your upload and explanation
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