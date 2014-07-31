EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014
As to H4 timeframe so I see 2 developing/forming patterns for uptrend:
Retracement pattern:
Crab pattern:
About EURUSD H4 with Ichimoku:
As we see - it is primary bearish market condition and the price is trying to break 1.3426 support level for the bearish to be continuing. So, we have choice:
- watch for the price for breaking 1.3426 support from above to below on close bar for possible sell trade (good for classical traders)
- if not so we will have ranging market condition within primary bearish (foor for scalping and martingale systems)
yes you can it is a zup indicator
but it is mql4 not mql5
Which indicators are you using and template with mql5
I am using indicators for MT5 (because our forum is related to MT5) - go here to download:
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- the theory with examples (primary trend, secondary trend) - read staring from this post till this one
- Summary about market condition theory is on this post
- Practical examples about every market condition case by indicators: starting from this page till this one
- trendstrength_v2 indicator is here,
- AbsoluteStrength indicator new version is here
- AbsoluteStrength indicator old version is on this post
- AbsoluteStrengthMarket indicator is here to download.
- good feature in Metatrader 5: moving stop loss/take profit by mouse on the chart (video about howto)
- Market condition setup (indicators and template) is here
It is better to use MT5 indicator and Metatrader 5. Because our forum is for MT5. And there is the other forum related for MT4. We are here for Metatrader 5 only.
It is better to use MT5 indicator and Metatrader 5. Because our forum is for MT5. And there is the other forum related for MT4. We are here for Metatrader 5 only.
As to H4 timeframe so I see 2 developing/forming patterns for uptrend:
Retracement pattern:
Crab pattern:
This is not one indicator. This is HWAFM tool for Metatrader 5 (free tool). ZUP for MT4 is in competition with this HWAFM for Metatrader 5. This HWAFM is free but I am not an author of this tool. I can upload it here (on Monday sorry) with the explanation how to install if users are interesting
This is not one indicator. This is HWAFM tool for Metatrader 5 (free tool). ZUP for MT4 is in competition with this HWAFM for Metatrader 5. This HWAFM is free but I am not an author of this tool. I can upload it here (on Monday sorry) with the explanation how to install if users are interesting
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It is appears to be Divergence on RSI with period 14
With a month Support (2) at 1.34359
It is appears to be Bullish Black Swan Pattern with a Divergence on Average Directional Movement Index with period 14
With a month Support (2) at 1.34359