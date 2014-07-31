GBPNZD Technical Analysis 2014

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GBPNZD Divergence

it is appears to be Divergence on RSI with period 14
and it is at a month Resistance at 1.98525

GBPNZD Divergence With Bearish Bat 

 

It is appears to be Bearish Pattern with a Divergence on Momentum with period 14 from the Beginning of Pattern to the end
with a month Resistance at 1.98525

 

Hi mazennafee,

What do you think the situation with this pair for the next coming week?

Can you provide some review of it?

 

Enter Now with market 

stop loss 1.99295

take profit 1.93498

 

Look at CHART

gbpnzdDivergence adx14 

 

H1 TimeFrame

Bearish  Divergence (PVT)

Bearish M11 Pattern

The Upper And Middle Donchian Come Down  

 

 

H4 Time Frame

Bearish Two Divergence  (PVT) Coloured Pink and  Deep Pink

Bearish W14 Pattern

 

 
4Hour  Chart
Bearish Divergence (DMI+)

MY preference: Short positions Below 1.99553 with targets @ 1.95636 in extension. 

 


 
Hourly Chart
Bearish Divergence (DMI+)

MY preference: Short positions Below 1.99563 with targets @ 1.97456 in extension. 

 


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