GBPNZD Technical Analysis 2014
Hi mazennafee,
What do you think the situation with this pair for the next coming week?
Can you provide some review of it?
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mazennafee, 2014.07.31 05:48
GBP/NZD - British Pound New Zealand Dollar
5 Hour Time Frame
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it is appears to be Divergence on RSI with period 14
and it is at a month Resistance at 1.98525
It is appears to be Bearish Pattern with a Divergence on Momentum with period 14 from the Beginning of Pattern to the end
with a month Resistance at 1.98525