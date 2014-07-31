EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014 - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Autochrats
H 4 Time Frame
Bullish Divergence (PVT)
Bullish W1Pattern
Autocharts
Our preference: Short positions below 1.3455 with targets @ 1.342 & 1.34 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Above 1.3455 look for further upside with 1.3485 & 1.35 as targets.
Comment: The pair stands below its resistance and remains under pressure.
30 Min Chart
Bullish Black Swan [1.618/1.414/.382/1.618] Pattern
Day Support at 1.34072
MY preference: Long positions
MY preference: Long positions Above 1.33735
MY preference: Long positions Above 1.33974
MY preference: Short positions with targets @ 1.3295 and @ 1.3135 in extension.
MY preference: Long positions with targets @ 1.34840 in extension.
MY preference: Long positions with targets @ 1.35482 in extension.