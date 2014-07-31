EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014 - page 3

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Autochrats

 

 

H 4 Time Frame 

Bullish Divergence (PVT)

Bullish W1Pattern

 

 

Autocharts

 

 
EUR/USD Intraday: the downside prevails.
Pivot: 1.3455
Our preference: Short positions below 1.3455 with targets @ 1.342 & 1.34 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Above 1.3455 look for further upside with 1.3485 & 1.35 as targets.
Comment: The pair stands below its resistance and remains under pressure.

 

 

30 Min Chart

Bullish Black Swan [1.618/1.414/.382/1.618] Pattern

Day Support at 1.34072

MY preference: Long positions 

 

 
Hourly  Chart
Bullish AB=CD [.382/2.618] Pattern
Day Support at 1.34072

MY preference: Long positions Above 1.33735

 

 
4 Hour Chart
Bullish Black Swan [2.618/2.236/.382/1.414] Pattern
Day Support at 1.34072

MY preference: Long positions Above 1.33974

 

 
Weekly Chart
Bearish Divergence (DMI+)

MY preference: Short positions with targets @ 1.3295 and @ 1.3135 in extension. 

 

 
Daily Chart
Possible Bullish Divergence (DMI-)

MY preference: Long positions with targets @ 1.34840 in extension.

 

 
4 Hour Chart
Bullish Divergence (DMI-)

MY preference: Long positions  with targets @ 1.35482 in extension. 

 


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