EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014 - page 2
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Can you make technical analysis for this pair (EURUSD) for coming week? and for next month?
expected go Down here at level 61.8 at 1.32220
Should price action for the EURUSD remain inside the 1.3500 to 1.3540 zone the following trade set-up is recommended:
Should price action for the EURUSD breakout above 1.3540 the following trade set-up is recommended:
Should price action for the EURUSD breakdown below 1.3500 the following trade set-up is recommended:
Our preference: Short positions below 1.3455 with targets @ 1.34 & 1.3375 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Above 1.3455 look for further upside with 1.3485 & 1.35 as targets.
Comment: Technically the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50.
Supports and resistances:
1.35
1.3485
1.3455
1.3433 Last
1.34
1.3375
1.335
Our preference: Short positions below 1.3455 with targets @ 1.34 & 1.3375 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Above 1.3455 look for further upside with 1.3485 & 1.35 as targets.
Comment: The pair stands below its resistance and remains under pressure.
The Euro was under pressure against most of its major counterparts. In Europe, euro zone M3 money supply rose 1.5% in June after a 1% increase in May. Economists anticipated +1.2%. In Germany, IFO business climate index was down to 108.7 in July vs 109.7 a month before and 109.4 expected. IFO index for expectations fell to 103.4 vs 104.8 in June and 104.4 anticipated. Germany GFK consumer confidence index was up to 9 for August vs 8.9 for July and anticipated by consensus. UK GDP grew by 0.8% in 2Q in first estimation, as anticipated and at the same pace than in Q1. Separately, according to Hometrack, house prices in UK rose by 0.1% in July after a 0.3% increase the month before.