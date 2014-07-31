EURUSD Technical Analysis 2014 - page 2

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Can you make technical analysis for this pair (EURUSD) for coming week? and for next month?
 
newdigital:
Can you make technical analysis for this pair (EURUSD) for coming week? and for next month?
Yes I can give me 1hour for Preparation
 
I made technical analysis for EURUSD for this coming week here
 

expected go Down here at level 61.8 at 1.32220 

 

 

Should price action for the EURUSD remain inside the 1.3500 to 1.3540 zone the following trade set-up is recommended:

  • Timeframe: D1
  • Recommendation: Long Position
  • Entry Level: Long Position @ 1.3520
  • Take Profit Zone: 1.3930 – 1.3970
  • Stop Loss Level: 1.3330

Should price action for the EURUSD breakout above 1.3540 the following trade set-up is recommended:

  • Timeframe: D1
  • Recommendation: Long Position
  • Entry Level: Long Position @ Retracements in the trend; buy orders during dips
  • Take Profit Zone: 1.3930 – 1.3970
  • Stop Loss Level: 1.3330

Should price action for the EURUSD breakdown below 1.3500 the following trade set-up is recommended:

  • Timeframe: D1
  • Recommendation: Short Position
  • Entry Level: Short Position @ 1.3490
  • Take Profit Zone: 1.3380 – 1.3400
  • Stop Loss Level: 1.3540

 

 
Pivot: 1.3455

Our preference: Short positions below 1.3455 with targets @ 1.34 & 1.3375 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Above 1.3455 look for further upside with 1.3485 & 1.35 as targets.

Comment: Technically the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50.

Supports and resistances:
1.35 
1.3485 
1.3455 
1.3433 Last
1.34 
1.3375 
1.335 
 
Pattern
ABCD


Length
30 Candles
Direction
Quality
Time Symmetry
Price Symmetry
Clarity
Target 0.382
1.3421
Target 0.500
1.3424
Target 0.618
1.3427
Target 0.786
1.3431
Target 1.000
1.3436
Target 1.272
1.3443
Target 1.618
1.3452

 

 
EUR/USD Intraday: the downside prevails.
Pivot: 1.3455
Our preference: Short positions below 1.3455 with targets @ 1.34 & 1.3375 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Above 1.3455 look for further upside with 1.3485 & 1.35 as targets.
Comment: The pair stands below its resistance and remains under pressure.

 

 

 
Exchange
FOREX
Symbol
EURUSD
Interval
240 Min
Pattern
Falling Wedge
Identified Time
07-28 11:00
Length
26 Candles
Direction
Trend Change
Continuation
Quality
Initial Trend
Volume
N/A
Clarity
Breakout
N/A
Forecast Price
N/A

 

 

The Euro was under pressure against most of its major counterparts. In Europe, euro zone M3 money supply rose 1.5% in June after a 1% increase in May. Economists anticipated +1.2%. In Germany, IFO business climate index was down to 108.7 in July vs 109.7 a month before and 109.4 expected. IFO index for expectations fell to 103.4 vs 104.8 in June and 104.4 anticipated. Germany GFK consumer confidence index was up to 9 for August vs 8.9 for July and anticipated by consensus. UK GDP grew by 0.8% in 2Q in first estimation, as anticipated and at the same pace than in Q1. Separately, according to Hometrack, house prices in UK rose by 0.1% in July after a 0.3% increase the month before.

 

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