I found the following related to to it (just a general description):
hello,
so this subscription will be only given broker or can be bought directly from mql also? bit confused on this.
thanks
so
i have downloaded mt5 from mql and not any broker. i click on sbuscribe but after that nothing happens.
You can try one more time, or wait untill this service will be fullu described in MT5 help file: MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
from https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes/terminal/2137 -
How to pay for subscriptions
You can pay for the services using your trading account funds. There is no need to visit other websites, as the payment can be performed directly from the platform.
Soon, we will add the possibility to purchase market data subscriptions by connecting to MetaQuotes-Demo
We plan to set up subscriptions to market data from various exchanges around the world. In just a few clicks, you will be able to receive real-time quotes from Nasdaq, CME, NYSE, BOVESPA and other exchanges. You will be able to pay for subscriptions using an MQL5.community account, similarly to Market, Signals and Hosting purchases.
from https://www.metatrader5.com/en/news/2140 -
- www.metatrader5.com
----------------
HELLO,
as mql have not yet started providing this data subscription yet dose any one know any broker have started providing this?
thanks
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 5 build 2530 platform: Sorting in the Market Watch and convenient work with optimization results
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020/07/11 10:23 p.m.
This was a functional release, and now we are working on licensing subscriptions with exchanges.
Unfortunately, this is a long process and we cannot yet predict the date.
i hope to see LME exchange data soon.....
hello,
how can i subscribe to market data in mt5?