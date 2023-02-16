market data

hello,

how can i subscribe to market data in mt5? market data

 
no reply?????
 
I found the following related to it (just a general description):
Subscriptions and some more here.
so
hello,

so this subscription will be only given broker or can be bought directly from mql also? bit confused on this.

thanks

 
I think - it is to all of us.
 
i have downloaded mt5 from mql and not any broker. i click on sbuscribe but after that nothing happens. data

 
You can try one more time, or wait untill this service will be fullu described in MT5 help file: MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

from https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes/terminal/2137 -

How to pay for subscriptions
You can pay for the services using your trading account funds. There is no need to visit other websites, as the payment can be performed directly from the platform.

Soon, we will add the possibility to purchase market data subscriptions by connecting to MetaQuotes-Demo
We plan to set up subscriptions to market data from various exchanges around the world. In just a few clicks, you will be able to receive real-time quotes from Nasdaq, CME, NYSE, BOVESPA and other exchanges. You will be able to pay for subscriptions using an MQL5.community account, similarly to Market, Signals and Hosting purchases.

from https://www.metatrader5.com/en/news/2140 -

Upon subscription, selected trading instruments will appear in the Market Watch list. They can be utilized as regular symbols: users can view quotes, open charts and analyze them using objects and indicators, as well as run Expert Advisors in the strategy tester. The only restriction is that trading operations for these symbols are not supported.
HELLO,

as mql have not yet started providing this data subscription yet dose any one know any broker have started providing this?

thanks

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of the MetaTrader 5 build 2530 platform: Sorting in the Market Watch and convenient work with optimization results

Renat Fatkhullin , 2020/07/11 10:23 p.m.

This was a functional release, and now we are working on licensing subscriptions with exchanges.

Unfortunately, this is a long process and we cannot yet predict the date.


 
Sergey Golubev:

i hope to see LME exchange data soon.....

