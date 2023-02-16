market data - page 3
hello,
how can we request metaquotes to add INDIAN exchange's also for live data subscription? like NSE,BSE AND MCX
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes
but still don't know where to buy this market data ?
any update on any broker providing this Realtime exchange data?
Check AMP Global. As I understood they use top of book data, IDK. Or use really good soft, like cqg, e-signal, motive wave, atas, ninjatrader, a7 etc.
p.s. Look It's was just for presentation of the fake function by MetaQuotes. It's been over a year.
Just an update about Market Data subscription.
This is the previous information:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 5 build 2530 platform: Sorting in the Market Watch and convenient work with optimization results
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020/07/11 10:23 p.m.
This was a functional release, and now we are working on licensing subscriptions with exchanges.
Unfortunately, this is a long process and we cannot yet predict the date.
And this is new information (from yesterday evening):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Service subscription in MT5 from the manufacturer.
MetaQuotes , 2022.03.24 20:42
We will soon release licensed Nasdaq quotes.
The license agreement has already been signed