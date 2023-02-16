market data - page 3

hello,

how can we request metaquotes to add INDIAN exchange's also for live data subscription? like NSE,BSE AND MCX

 

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes

but still don't know where to buy this market data ?

any update on how to subscribe to exchange data yet?
 
any update on any broker providing this Realtime exchange data?
 
kinjal parekh #:
any update on any broker providing this Realtime exchange data?

Check AMP Global. As I understood they use top of book data, IDK. Or use really good soft, like cqg, e-signal, motive wave, atas, ninjatrader, a7 etc.


p.s. Look It's was just for presentation of the fake function by MetaQuotes.  It's been over a year.

 

Just an update about Market Data subscription.

This is the previous information:

Renat Fatkhullin , 2020/07/11 10:23 p.m.

This was a functional release, and now we are working on licensing subscriptions with exchanges.

Unfortunately, this is a long process and we cannot yet predict the date.

And this is new information (from yesterday evening):

MetaQuotes , 2022.03.24 20:42

We will soon release licensed Nasdaq quotes.

The license agreement has already been signed


[Deleted]  
The subscription option is not available for me. Anyone knows the reason?
