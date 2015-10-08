Pay for Virtual Hosting and Signal Subscriptions Straight from the MetaTrader 4 Platform

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Paying for virtual hosting and signal subscriptions in MetaTrader 4 has never been easier — now there's no need to have money on your MQL5.community account. Select a preferred payment method in your platform and make a direct transfer from it.

Thousands of traders use virtual hosting in MetaTrader 4 to provide round-the-clock operation of robots and trading signals. Only in MetaTrader platforms, with just one click you obtain a properly configured virtual terminal ensuring a minimum ping to your broker's server. Please watch the 2-minute video tutorial about the Virtual Hosting to find out why it's better than a VPS service. Rent a virtual server, select a service plan that suits you best and pay the way you want:


Pay for Virtual Hosting Straight from the MetaTrader 4 Platform


Signals allow you to automatically copy trades of professional traders. Thousands of MetaTrader 4 trading signals are available for subscription. Watch a short tutorial video to find out how to subscribe to a signal. You can pay for the subscription directly in the platform after selecting an appropriate payment method.


Pay for Signal Subscriptions Straight from the MetaTrader 4 Platform


The necessary funds are first deposited to your MQL5.community account and the payment is performed from your MQL5 account instantly. Thus, you always have a complete and clear history of all your virtual hosting and signal subscriptions.

Pay for the MetaTrader 4 built-in services directly from the terminal, via the integrated payment systems. Now, the platform has everything you need!

How to Rent A Virtual Platform
How to Rent A Virtual Platform
  • 2015.03.24
  • www.youtube.com
Detailed how-to description that will help to rent a virtual hosting directly from a trading platform. Its simple: choose nearest server and payment plan in ...
 

can you copy signals from one platform to another in virtual hosting

if i have two hosting accounts can i copy from one to another

thanks

[Deleted]  
MUJEEB ABDUL:

can you copy signals from one platform to another in virtual hosting

if i have two hosting accounts can i copy from one to another

thanks

One trading account per 1 signal. To copy from one account to another firstly you should one account register as signal provider and from second subscribe on it.
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