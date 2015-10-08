Pay for Virtual Hosting and Signal Subscriptions Straight from the MetaTrader 4 Platform

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can you copy signals from one platform to another in virtual hosting
if i have two hosting accounts can i copy from one to another
thanks
MUJEEB ABDUL:One trading account per 1 signal. To copy from one account to another firstly you should one account register as signal provider and from second subscribe on it.
can you copy signals from one platform to another in virtual hosting
if i have two hosting accounts can i copy from one to another
thanks
can you copy signals from one platform to another in virtual hosting
if i have two hosting accounts can i copy from one to another
thanks
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Paying for virtual hosting and signal subscriptions in MetaTrader 4 has never been easier — now there's no need to have money on your MQL5.community account. Select a preferred payment method in your platform and make a direct transfer from it.
Thousands of traders use virtual hosting in MetaTrader 4 to provide round-the-clock operation of robots and trading signals. Only in MetaTrader platforms, with just one click you obtain a properly configured virtual terminal ensuring a minimum ping to your broker's server. Please watch the 2-minute video tutorial about the Virtual Hosting to find out why it's better than a VPS service. Rent a virtual server, select a service plan that suits you best and pay the way you want:
Signals allow you to automatically copy trades of professional traders. Thousands of MetaTrader 4 trading signals are available for subscription. Watch a short tutorial video to find out how to subscribe to a signal. You can pay for the subscription directly in the platform after selecting an appropriate payment method.
The necessary funds are first deposited to your MQL5.community account and the payment is performed from your MQL5 account instantly. Thus, you always have a complete and clear history of all your virtual hosting and signal subscriptions.
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