PAOLOSALVINI:

on my account there were 300 euros plus 200 bonus, to date I no longer see this amount and the account is disabled. Who disabled it and why?

Your other forum account?
Write to the service desk.
 

Hi, i have a quastion: I've charged my mql5 account for 90 usd and I spent 30 usd of it.

now, i want to withdraw 60 usd from my account but in the section on "withdraw from account" i get the error "no earned money on your account".

please guide me to withdraw this money.


thank you

 
Sajad Sayadi:

Do not double post!

I have deleted your other post.

Contact the service desk

It has been months i cant withdraw my money, I wanna close this account as well as withdraw all my money !!!!1 Service desk no response either. Big scam this platfrom OMG! Need to make report on this definitely.
 

Has anyone gotten a response from support about this? I have the same message, but I've been a seller on here for years, and withdrawn and deposited on here plenty of times. It seems theres no issue DEPOSITING money, but you cannot WITHDRAW! Very unprofessional.

If anyone has gotten a response, please follow up with a post. 

Thank you



 
Lorraine Pierce:

Additional verification?
This is normal process (as far as I know - many sellers were receiving same messages). Seems, the "anti-laundry money automated robot" is working :)
The service desk may help only.

I've been a seller on here for years, and withdrawn and deposited on here plenty of times. It seems theres no issue DEPOSITING money, but you cannot WITHDRAW! Very unprofessional

My example.
I am not a seller but paypal is verifying me (my persona) once in a year. They call it "annual verification".
My bank is verifying me once in a year too.
Webmoney payment system is very unprofessional one because webmoney never provided additional verification for me :)

write to the service desk

 
I got a response in less than 48 hours and they unlocked my account. So, maybe write again. 
 
IZET MUSAJ:

About 1 month I can't withdraw and the support is not responding.

I got this text at withdraw section: 

Withdrawal unavailable: 

  1. We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members.
  1. Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
    Sorry for inconvenience.

I also get the same message and raised the question to MQL5 Service Desk but no response until now... 

 
Well, I would like to add my case in here. 

I'm a seller who has been in this indeterminate wait for verification since June 2020 (7 months later), I sent an message on January 08 to Service Desk, sub category Finance, with a detailed explanation of the issue hitting on the points they wanted, such as method of withdrawal, amount available to withdrawal, and explanation of the issue (which is the same that everyone here on the forum thread has). So far it has been 5 days later, so much longer than 48 hours, and no response. So last night, Jan 12, I sent them a reminder message about this issue. Hopefully they respond (fingers crossed). I'll keep you all posted. 

 

I'm happy to report that finally I was verified.

Here is the recent message they sent me today: 

Support Team  2021.01.14 07:16
Status: Unapproved  Completed

Hello,

We are sorry for the late reply .

Verification completed and now you can withdraw your earned money.

Thank you

So this is might be the trick for you all in case you run into the same situation. 

Send a message to Service Desk (department Finance, category Withdrawal issues) and make your case. Hopefully they reply in less than 48 hours. If they do not, send them a reminder that they did not reply to you in the 48 hour window, and hopefully they apologize for the late reply and complete the verification. 

