MQL5: Additional account verification
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Dear MQL5 Support Team / Admin / MQL5 Community.
I am registered as MQL5 user since Aug 10th, 2021. I have been granted with the Seller status on Dec 15, 2021. I am a verified user since. On Nov 9th, 2022, I received notification from MQL5 that they need to perform additional verification of my account. The ability to withdraw funds is limited.
I had searched through the forum and found out there some who takes less than 24 hours, while others take months if not years. I had also contacted the Service Desk. Finger crossed.
To be honest, I sell products in MQL5 to produce extra income so that I could support the cost of therapy and pediatric for my Autistic daughter.
Putting the personal issue aside, I really hope this issue can be solved soon. Selling products on MQL5 is a win-win situation for both the Seller and Metaquotes Ltd. I hope this will continue in a positive way.
1. If you had experience like this, may I know how long did it take you?
2. Do you know what actually cause this? Because I do not want this to happen in the future again..
I hope this post is useful for future Seller's who experience the same situation. I will keep on updating if it is solved or not.
Thank you in advance.