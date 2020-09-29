Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004) released - activations for purchased Market products added
Thanks a lot.
The update is not applied to all devices, does it have any effect on activations?
The update is not applied to all devices, does it have any effect on activations?
Hi,
I installed the May 2020 Windows 10 update last night, I lost one activation for Exit Edge, and sent an email to Service Desk, and I didn't get it my additional activation. The Service Desk is not honoring what has been said about additional activation because of Windows 10 update.
Please, someone help!
Hi,
I installed the May 2020 Windows 10 update last night, I lost one activation for Exit Edge, and sent an email to Service Desk, and I didn't get it my additional activation. The Service Desk is not honoring what has been said about additional activation because of Windows 10 update.
Please, someone help!
MQL5.com is crediting one extra activation in a universal way for all members and not individually, after a major windows update.
I am having a similar problem.
the activation is per hardware configuration with OS.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators and EA dissappeared after installing new drive
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.23 18:33
Activation is per hardware configuration and per software configuration.
----------------
The fact of creation of a secure version of the Product for the Buyer's equipment configuration is called Activation.
The Buyer purchases the right to activate a Product as many times as specified by the Seller at the moment of purchasing or renting this Product. For example, if a Product allows 20 activations at the moment of its purchase, the Buyers can install it on 20 different hardware + OS configurations even if the Seller will decrease this number afterwards.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
On May 27, Microsoft officially released a major update of their operating system — Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004). This update affects configurations and encryption keys similar to the installation of a new Windows operating system.
In order to protect Market products, the MetaTrader platform binds all data to the operating system and hardware of the computer, on which it is installed. Unfortunately, the update will make the launch of installed and activated Market applications impossible. Such applications will require a new activation, because all products are bound to an operating system. We have provided an additional activation for all products purchased from the Market regardless of the operating system, just like we provided activations after the previous release of Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809).
Thus, MetaTrader Market users will not lose product activations after the installation of Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004). Activations of demo products will also be lost, you will need to re-download such applications from the Market.