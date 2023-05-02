Please recompile your product with new compiler - page 2
This is what you should do.
I guess @Sugianto was ironic... your answer is maybe right but it does not apply in this case.
He does not get errors in compiling ( and if you get errors find a coder), he gets an error like me: in uploading an indicator/ea on the market...
Anyway I must wait new MT5 is released ( within today I have read) so no, he does not need to find a coder, just waiting ...
The good thing is you did not say to him to fix his broken code as someone says :)
Peace.
Thank you Marco for your thoughts and explanations that are very able to connect with the question topic
regards,
How do you know he is not a coder?
You replied to mine post but probably you are referring to someone who suggested him to find a coder...I just put between() what someone wrote to him before.
Instead I think he is a coder, because he created his own product and is trying to upload on the market but he got issue there :)
My bad. Sorry.
Hi Everyone,
It has been nearly two years since someone reported on this issue, but I'm now encountering it.
I have the same problem with uploaded my MT4 EA to the MQL5 marketplace.
The EA was compiled with the latest version, 4.00 Build 1353, 16 Dec 2021.
Does anyone know what is going on?
The compilation is by the MetaEditor, so it is not about the Terminal version being Build 1353. See which build your MetaEditor is at. Mine is at Version 5.00, Build 2395 (16 Dec 2021) on my MT4 setup.
EDIT: Also, make sure you did NOT compile it with the MQL5 Cloud Protector.
No changes till today ive been trying to upload my EA for a year now but the other guy on youtube was able to upload his EA i dont know what might be our problem.