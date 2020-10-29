New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2485: iCustom improvements and overall optimization in MQL5
Awesome. I hope you keep updating until all my desired features are available.
I wouldn't post them here, knowing they will 'never?' be considered.
Good work.
Awesome..
there is some issue with the metaeditor's search button..
the new version its different from the previous
and cannot decrease the width by dragging..
is there a possible way to switch or change to the previous version of Search window?
Thanks
Recompile products in the Market? This is a lot of work.
if the product don't use icustom, does it should be recompiled?
\n is the LINE FEED character. You always need to escape the backslash or you never had one.
Language Basics / Data Types / Integer Types / Character Constants - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
The newest version 2485 feels awesome already. I hope it doesn't disappoint me in the long run. Good job!
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, June the 5th, 2020.
Recompile your products in the Market
We urge the programmers who publish their products in the Market to recompile files using the new platform version and to upload the updated files into the Market. The current version provides important fixes in MQL5. The errors can negatively affect the execution of programs and we therefore recommend recompiling your files.
The new version features the following changes:
If the backslash '\' is indicated before the custom indicator name, the EX5 indicator file is searched relative to the MQL5 root folder. So, for a call of iCustom(Symbol(), Period(), "\FirstIndicator"...), the indicator will be loaded as MQL5\FirstIndicator.ex5. If the file is not found at this path, error 4802 (ERR_INDICATOR_CANNOT_CREATE) is returned.
If the path does not start with a backslash '\', the indicator is searched and loaded based on the following sequence of actions:
Also, if a custom indicator call via iCustom is found in the program code, the compiler will implicitly add the "#property tester_indicator XXX" directive if it is not specified.