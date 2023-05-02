Please recompile your product with new compiler - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What build of MetaEditor are you using?
Show a screenshot of the error given on the website.
We cannot help if you don't provide details.
What build of MetaEditor are you using?
Show a screenshot of the error given on the website.
We cannot help if you don't provide details.
METATRADER 5 VERSION : 5.00 Build 2361 08 Mar 2020.
Your MT5 is on old version.
Seems, your Windows is 32-bit (old version too) which is not supported anymore.
Your MT5 is on old version.
Seems, your Windows is 32-bit (old version too) which is not supported anymore.
I got the same error I don't know how to fix this. please somebody help.
I'm using *** mt4 does it make any difference? because I'm only uploading the EA file which is saved on my desktop?
As the message states, the ".ex?" file was compiled with an old build of MetaEditor. It needs to be recompiled with a new build.
The current official build of MetaEditor for MT4 is 2403 (21 March 2023), for MetaTrader 4 build 1380 (24 March 2023).
What build of MetaEditor are you using?
As the message states, the ".ex?" file was compiled with an old build of MetaEditor. It needs to be recompiled with a new build.
The current official build of MetaEditor for MT4 is 2403 (21 March 2023), for MetaTrader 4 build 1380 (24 March 2023).
What build of MetaEditor are you using?
yes my mt4 is updated its [removed] one that im using, version 4.00 build 1380, 24march 2023, but the file is saved on desktop.
You have shown an executable "ex4" file. If you don't have the relevant "mq4" source code file, then there is nothing than can be done.
You should not be trying to upload it as a product if you are not the developer nor have the source code. That is against the Market rules.
The product you upload must be developed by you or you must have the distribution rights for it and the source code in case any fixes need to be carried out later (just as it is now).
You have shown an executable "ex4" file. If you don't have the relevant "mq4" source code file, then there is nothing than can be done.
You should not be trying to upload it as a product if you are not the developer nor have the source code. That is against the Market rules.
The product you upload must be developed by you or you must have the distribution rights for it and the source code in case any fixes need to be carried out later (just as it is now).
Hello, I do have both files ex4 and mq4 but its still not letting me upload either one of them..
It seems you are not paying attention to the previous posts.
Recompile the source code to produce a new ".ex4" file. Do not use the old one.
Also make sure that you are using the "#property strict" in your code. It is also highly advisable that you use the modern MQL4+ event handlers and not the old ones.