Please recompile your product with new compiler

I try to upload a new version but I get this error.

update your metatrader platform first 

 
i got the same problem, and i check this  meta is the latest update   newmeta
 
i got the same problem, and i check this  meta is the latest update  

Recompile in the Metaeditor and if you get errors, find a coder in the Freelance section to update it.

 

Seems, it is the latest -


 
Seems, it is the latest -


If i go to update i have 2 possibility:
release version and Beta version.
I clicked for release version....Nothing changes. My versions is the same as in the first post

 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/342948

 
Oh, yes, so I need to wait :)
Thanks

 
I think yes 

it is not updated yet

Files:
Ekran_Alqntlss.PNG  45 kb
 
Recompile in the Metaeditor and if you get errors, find a coder in the Freelance section to update it.

Hi Anna,

Thank you for the instructions. And I'm sure this is the most standard answer in this forum, don't you think?

 
This is what you should do.

123
