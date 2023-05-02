Please recompile your product with new compiler
i got the same problem, and i check this meta is the latest update
Recompile in the Metaeditor and if you get errors, find a coder in the Freelance section to update it.
Seems, it is the latest -
If i go to update i have 2 possibility:
release version and Beta version.
I clicked for release version....Nothing changes. My versions is the same as in the first post
Oh, yes, so I need to wait :)
Thanks
I think yes
it is not updated yet
Recompile in the Metaeditor and if you get errors, find a coder in the Freelance section to update it.
Hi Anna,
Thank you for the instructions. And I'm sure this is the most standard answer in this forum, don't you think?
This is what you should do.
I try to upload a new version but I get this error.
Please recompile your product with new compiler