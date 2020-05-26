Need help for alert for successive candlestick
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Hi,
I need help to find a script or alert for successive candlestick. The alert need to pop up when there are 2 or more candlesticks that have the same color formed. So if there are 2 bullish candles the alert will appear with sound and if there are 3 or 5 bearish candles appear the alert will sound also. This is useful when trading using any style that is following trend like moving average or bollinger band etc.
The alert must be a stand alone so it can be used in combination with other indicator(s). Any version (mt4 or mt5) is ok.
Thanks!