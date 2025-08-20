Virtual Hosting failed

Hello everyone, 

Need some help here, 

I just subscribed to the VPS. And I spend about 2 hours trying to active it. Here is a screenshot of the problem :  

As you can see, the button to "migrate" is all grey. And below, in almost the bottom left corner, the status is "stopped" 

Any idea how to fix this ?

Try to restart your computer and terminal and try again.

 

That's the very first thing I did.


Still not working. 

 
Check Internet Explorer - because Metatrader is using Internet Explorer.
Internet Explorer should be installed on computer as a latest version (I am having version 11).
 
Ah, sorry, you need to start your server first, in order to be able to migrate, so right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Start Server.

Or go here and again choose >> Start.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



 

thank you for helping, 

here is what I see :


  hosting

 
Try to logout and re-login into your MQL5 account in MQL5.com and on your MT5 terminal.

I believe you are not properly logged in, or something is confused.

 

I tried what you said. Logout, re login, shut down everything. And still the same. 

My MT5 was downloaded through Pepperstone, broker. Maybe that is the problem ? So I did download the "original" MT5 from their website, and you gonna laugh, I can't even connect myself to MT5 now... 

Am I a lost cause ? 

 
You are certainly doing something wrong, but I can't figure out what it is.

If you had a valid trading account, a valid MQL5 account and a MQL5 VPS subscription, you should be able to see and do what I am instructing you above.
 
I did manage to connect myself to MT5 with the PepperstoneUK that you see above. Still not working. Desperately I unsubscribed to the VPS (and lost 15$ doing so) I am trying with the 24hours free VPS and still the same problem, that "Migration" button is grey, can't press it. 
 
You shouldn't have done that, your problem is not there.

