Virtual Hosting failed
Hello everyone,
Need some help here,
I just subscribed to the VPS. And I spend about 2 hours trying to active it. Here is a screenshot of the problem :
As you can see, the button to "migrate" is all grey. And below, in almost the bottom left corner, the status is "stopped"
Any idea how to fix this ?
Thanks
Try to restart your computer and terminal and try again.
That's the very first thing I did.
Still not working.
That's the very first thing I did.
Still not working.
Ah, sorry, you need to start your server first, in order to be able to migrate, so right click on the MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Start Server.
Or go here and again choose >> Start.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
thank you for helping,
here is what I see :
Try to logout and re-login into your MQL5 account in MQL5.com and on your MT5 terminal.
I believe you are not properly logged in, or something is confused.
I tried what you said. Logout, re login, shut down everything. And still the same.
My MT5 was downloaded through Pepperstone, broker. Maybe that is the problem ? So I did download the "original" MT5 from their website, and you gonna laugh, I can't even connect myself to MT5 now...
Am I a lost cause ?
I tried what you said. Logout, re login, shut down everything. And still the same.
My MT5 was downloaded through Pepperstone, broker. Maybe that is the problem ? So I did download the "original" MT5 from their website, and you gonna laugh, I can't even connect myself to MT5 now...
Am I a lost cause ?
You are certainly doing something wrong, but I can't figure out what it is.If you had a valid trading account, a valid MQL5 account and a MQL5 VPS subscription, you should be able to see and do what I am instructing you above.
I did manage to connect myself to MT5 with the PepperstoneUK that you see above. Still not working. Desperately I unsubscribed to the VPS (and lost 15$ doing so) I am trying with the 24hours free VPS and still the same problem, that "Migration" button is grey, can't press it.
You shouldn't have done that, your problem is not there.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello everyone,
Need some help here,
I just subscribed to the VPS. And I spend about 2 hours trying to active it. Here is a screenshot of the problem :
As you can see, the button to "migrate" is all grey. And below, in almost the bottom left corner, the status is "stopped"
Any idea how to fix this ?
Thanks