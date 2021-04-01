Migration to Virtual hosting Failed!

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Hello,

I just subscribed to MQL5 VPS service, I was trying to migrate all but got an error msg.

How can I solve it? 

Thanks


 
flylorenz:

Hello,

I just subscribed to MQL5 VPS service, I was trying to migrate all but got an error msg.

How can I solve it? 

Thanks


DLLs are not allowed in MQL5 VPS, your EA requires DLL calls so you can't use it with MQL5 VPS.

 

Thanks!

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