Migration to Virtual hosting Failed!
flylorenz:
Hello,
I just subscribed to MQL5 VPS service, I was trying to migrate all but got an error msg.
How can I solve it?
Thanks
DLLs are not allowed in MQL5 VPS, your EA requires DLL calls so you can't use it with MQL5 VPS.
Thanks!
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Hello,
I just subscribed to MQL5 VPS service, I was trying to migrate all but got an error msg.
How can I solve it?
Thanks