Virtual Hosting failed - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yd3ar2y0pCo
I was watching this video. At 9s, he click right and he gets this :
Then he select : Register a Virtual Server
When I do the same I don't have this choice :
I have everything as his, but the Virtual Server....
Any idea ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yd3ar2y0pCo
I was watching this video. At 9s, he click right and he gets this :
Then he select : Register a Virtual Server
When I do the same I don't have this choice :
I have everything as his, but the Virtual Server....
Any idea ?
I think you have logged into your MT5 terminal with a different account, than the one your MQL5 VPS is assigned on.
I don't see any MQL5 VPS under your account in the Navigator window.
On the video, at 9s, he doesn't even have a VPS yet. But still gets "register virtual serveur". He is on his way to buy it, just like me now.
You are not propely logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
I am pretty sure I am login correctly. Here is the "journal" :
I am pretty sure I am login correctly. Here is the "journal" :
What does the message says next to Virtual Hosting?
I see a red ! there.
Also can you post a screenshot of the above Community tab window?
List is empty... hmmmm
List is empty... hmmmm
Something is certainly wrong and I believe that you have confused your MQL5 VPS subscriptions, stopped, cancelled or subscribed twice by mistake.
Can you post a screenshot of your MQL5 VPS page (the whole page, hide your account numbers only)?
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Thank you again for trying your best.. I hope it will work soon ;)
Check Internet Explorer - because Metatrader is using Internet Explorer.
Internet Explorer should be installed on computer as a latest version (I am having version 11).
The other thread in Russin forum with similar issue was the following:
the person had old build of Metatrader 5.
Once he updated Metatrader so everything was fixed by itself.