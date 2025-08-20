Virtual Hosting failed - page 3

Computerblue:

Thank you again for trying your best.. I hope it will work soon ;) 

This is your free minutes MQL5 VPS.

Can you check the option on the settings wheel there?


 

Sergey, I did update internet explorer 11, and my MT5 is the latest update. 

 

here is what I see :

  not the same

 
You don't have the Stop/Start option and that doesn't make sense.

I can't figure out what have you done wrong, because there is certainly a mistake somewhere.

Are you certain that you haven't changed your MQL5 account password recently (in the last few hours or days)?

Because this whole mess can be explained by something like that.

 
I don't know what to do. 
 
Are you certain that you haven't changed your MQL5 account password recently (in the last few hours or days)?

Because this whole mess can be explained by something like that.

 
Where can I find

 
Where can I find

https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

 
Because there are several threads on Russian forum with similar issue dioscussed:

  • One person fix it by updating Internet Explorer to the latest version (for example, to the version 11),
  • I had some issue with the tabs in MT5 so I re-installed Internet Explorer to the same 11 version (and the problem was disappeared),
  • and the other person fixed it by updating Metatrader to the latest buid (I am having build 2374 as a latest), and the problem was fixed by itself.
 
I did change the password few days ago, but in the journal it says I am connected the the community and chat, so doesn't it mean that everything is ok ? 

