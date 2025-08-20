Virtual Hosting failed - page 3
Thank you again for trying your best.. I hope it will work soon ;)
This is your free minutes MQL5 VPS.
Can you check the option on the settings wheel there?
Sergey, I did update internet explorer 11, and my MT5 is the latest update.
here is what I see :
You don't have the Stop/Start option and that doesn't make sense.
I can't figure out what have you done wrong, because there is certainly a mistake somewhere.
Are you certain that you haven't changed your MQL5 account password recently (in the last few hours or days)?
Because this whole mess can be explained by something like that.
I don't know what to do.
Where can I find
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Because there are several threads on Russian forum with similar issue dioscussed:
I did change the password few days ago, but in the journal it says I am connected the the community and chat, so doesn't it mean that everything is ok ?