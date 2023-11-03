product is purchased but not downloaded yet - page 5

Neil Lottering:

Hi MQL5 Support,

Trust all's well.

I purchased an indicator,yesterday (12 February 2021) for $49...I initially signed into MQL5 via my Facebook profile, for verification. Thus the purchase was made on MQL5 with my Facebook profile authentication.

However, being my 1st purchase through MQL5, I was not familiar with the activation process (after successful payment) as thought is would be a normal indicator download (once payment approved) and load onto ones' MT4 platform.

I wasn't aware that the indicator needs to be activated on MT4 Terminal by logging into the MQL5 platform (through MT4 Terminal), in order to activate. 

This poses bit of a challenge, as MT4 does not allow authentication via Facebook (as per MQL5 login option....).

How do i activate the indicator, as the initial MQL5 account details i registered (i think) is linked to an email of a company i left over 5yrs ago....(thus the login authentication via Facebook). Password recovery request keeps going to the old email address (of 5yrs ago) which i have no access to...

Please advise, as I've attached screenshots, should anything be unclear.

Thanks.

Kind regards,

Neil Lottering

About Community tab - you should fill Community tab with your forum login (your forum login is neil.lottering; do not use your email for login) and your forum password.
As to facebook password so it may be good to change your password:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49

If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

After that - read the following information about how to install:

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.06.10
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

In order to change password, one requires the current MQL5 password for the changes to take effect.

Remember, i'm logged in with Facebook authentication, so it does not accept Facebook password, it want MQL5 password....(See pic) 

Password

 

Is there ANYBODY in mql5 Admin that can PLEASE just send me a temporary password (that prompts me to change it immediately)  or just send me a link (that won't direct me to my email address that i don't have access to) that will allow me to do the changes on my back office mql5 account....

 SOMEBODY must be able to do it, and that is the person i'm looking to assist me, PLEASE....


Recovery

 
Neil Lottering:

Is there ANYBODY in mql5 Admin that can PLEASE just send me a temporary password (that prompts me to change it immediately)  or just send me a link (that won't direct me to my email address that i don't have access to) that will allow me to do the changes on my back office mql5 account....

 SOMEBODY must be able to do it, and that is the person i'm looking to assist me, PLEASE....



Use "Contact and requests" link on the bottom of this page (because we can not help you here on the forum).
 
Can anyone tell me where to find the community folder on a mac? I am trying to fix my signals tab but stuck on find the right folders! Thanks
 
Thanks Sergey 
What I did on Windows 10:  
In a Metatrader build 1320 live account, after receiving the message 
   failed to save product to '' 
- I logged in to MQL5.community (whose password is not the same as the trading password) 
- opened the mt4 data folder - not to make any changes but in order to record its name and so be able to go back to it later using Windows Explorer 
- in my case, the folder is C:\Users\xxx\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\[32 xharacter code]  
I then closed Metatrader 
using Windows Explorer, I went to the data folder and in \community deleted everything - files and folders 
I then ran mt4 and went to \market, \purchased - where the recalcitrant add-on was listed but without an install button 
using Internet Explorer 11, I then went to the https://www.mql5.com/ page for the software and found it was offering a button to install it on the terminal 
I clicked on that and it worked.  

Sezor

Did not work.


justareminder #:

100% Correct it is as simple as that not sure why mt4 or mql5 request this xxx but yes does work 


Thank you have a good day 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3003 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

 

Why does MetaQuotes send me an email that says:

"You have made a purchase recently. Thank you for using MetaTrader Market!

Help other traders make the right choice. Please share your opinion about this application:"


I only downloaded the FREE DEMO. The free demo EA was placed in my MT5 Experts, but I haven't even tried it yet. 

Paul Mulcahy #:

Why does MetaQuotes send me an email that says:

"You have made a purchase recently. Thank you for using MetaTrader Market!

Help other traders make the right choice. Please share your opinion about this application:"


I only downloaded the FREE DEMO. The free demo EA was placed in my MT5 Experts, but I haven't even tried it yet. 

This is automated message ...
By the way, all your purchases are here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martianminer/market in your profile so you can check for example.
