Hi MQL5 Support,
Trust all's well.
I purchased an indicator,yesterday (12 February 2021) for $49...I initially signed into MQL5 via my Facebook profile, for verification. Thus the purchase was made on MQL5 with my Facebook profile authentication.
However, being my 1st purchase through MQL5, I was not familiar with the activation process (after successful payment) as thought is would be a normal indicator download (once payment approved) and load onto ones' MT4 platform.
I wasn't aware that the indicator needs to be activated on MT4 Terminal by logging into the MQL5 platform (through MT4 Terminal), in order to activate.
This poses bit of a challenge, as MT4 does not allow authentication via Facebook (as per MQL5 login option....).
How do i activate the indicator, as the initial MQL5 account details i registered (i think) is linked to an email of a company i left over 5yrs ago....(thus the login authentication via Facebook). Password recovery request keeps going to the old email address (of 5yrs ago) which i have no access to...
Please advise, as I've attached screenshots, should anything be unclear.
Thanks.
Kind regards,
Neil Lottering
About Community tab - you should fill Community tab with your forum login (your forum login is neil.lottering; do not use your email for login) and your forum password.
As to facebook password so it may be good to change your password:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
After that - read the following information about how to install:
Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
In order to change password, one requires the current MQL5 password for the changes to take effect.
Remember, i'm logged in with Facebook authentication, so it does not accept Facebook password, it want MQL5 password....(See pic)
Is there ANYBODY in mql5 Admin that can PLEASE just send me a temporary password (that prompts me to change it immediately) or just send me a link (that won't direct me to my email address that i don't have access to) that will allow me to do the changes on my back office mql5 account....
SOMEBODY must be able to do it, and that is the person i'm looking to assist me, PLEASE....
Sezor
Did not work.
100% Correct it is as simple as that not sure why mt4 or mql5 request this xxx but yes does work
Thank you have a good day
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
Why does MetaQuotes send me an email that says:
"You have made a purchase recently. Thank you for using MetaTrader Market!
Help other traders make the right choice. Please share your opinion about this application:"
I only downloaded the FREE DEMO. The free demo EA was placed in my MT5 Experts, but I haven't even tried it yet.
By the way, all your purchases are here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/martianminer/market in your profile so you can check for example.