Dear Alain,
In my opinion, the shared/individual work style should be depends on your develop model.
If you are using water-flow, shared project will be not efficiency and it may destroy your team.
If you are using V-model or agile develop, shared project will be great.
I never had a chance to test this feature, just a knowledge share.
Not committing, even if it says it was successful...
0 errors, 0 warnings, 18615 msec elapsed 1 1
transfer to 'C:\Users\arthuralbano\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Experts\Shared Projects\Options\Options.ex5' successful Compiler 1 1
The same problem might be here - a group-member said that he shared his project with me, but i wasn't able to get it.
Since i wasn't even able to login to https://storage.mql5.io (to check if the problem is just on my side), it seems that i'm lucky using my own git, and sharing works with github also (just kidding;)
Unfortunately, because committing, updating, etc. without changing tools would be nice.
I have tried to use to 2-3 years earlier.
I also tried to use it about a month ago.
It not upto the mark at all. It is very slow. It is buggy.
I use github to host hundreds of projects and its not tightly integrated with MQL5 and MT4/MT5 environment.
I really would like to contribute if at all possible in debugging the application.
I am interested in shared projects very much but I clicked on participate on a few projects and nothing much happened... that was it.
Is there any information on how to use it? I am not finding any particular article, just discussions and mentionings in build announcements... How was it even intented to be used?
A simple Google-search helps: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/mql5storage
Okay thanks for the link I started to look into it.
Did you use that link to educate yourself about shared projects?
That is quite what I meant. If MetaQuotes wants everybody to use their new cool feature why not announce it in an adequate way (detailed MetaQuotes article for example) and show examples so that people see how it is a win so that it can become a topic on the forum and not make it so complicated that nobody gets it and hide the "manual" in the seventh section of an article that is on the MetaTrader site and doesn't even have "shared projects" in the header.
Nobody finds it because when you search for "shared projects" on MQL5.com you get an article with the title "Working with Storage" on the second page of search result.
What is this supposed to tell a user who is trying to get informed? I bet that more people would use it if the information would be placed in a more relatable way. First of all this topic needs an own article if it is meant to be taken seriously and let the users get a chance to work with it. Is there even a way to post a link to a shared project here on the forum so that people can invite each other to a shared project? I have never seen it done. Why not? Does it not exist? Does it not work? Does nobody know about it?
So now I have created a project and I am trying to find those "project settings" where I can put it on public. So I am trying to get to this screen:
So I guess I have to right-click on the project and look for Settings/Einstellungen. I just did that. What am I getting? This:
The feeling reminds me of playing Zelda.Edit: After reading this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/368427/page2 I feel kind of informed. Still I am confused about shared projects that can't be shared but you can use projects to create shared projects and the delete them. I would love to see a community walkthrough that is easy to understand and says exactly was it can and can't do (I think that is necessary, so more work for you, Alain :) ) . I get the feeling that MetaTrader Help is more like a feature pitch. Then the whole thing seems pretty flawed. Was it even intented to be used? So again I am now occupied with trying to get something to work as advertised that might just not work... I have a feeling if more people would try to use it and ask questions about it, it would become clear that it doesn't really work but I have been wrong often times, I would love to be proven wrong this time too.