I put ONLY MY files into the Storage - the standard library files DO NOT need to be put into the Storage.
Example:
->
I activated the storage long time ago, but only used it to look at the free public repositories. However, my "MQL#.[login]" repositories are completely empty and have never had any content automatically submitted to it. Where exactly is that enabled?
Everything else is working just fine!
I don't think I am mixing it (see screenshots), but in my case those repositories are totally empty and were not filled automatically with any content, contrary to what I see in Vladimir's web screenshot:
Yes you are mixing things. Read my above explanation again please. I didn't say it was filled automatically, I said the 2 shared projects are done automatically (if my English is not clear, sorry). The content is up to you.
There is nothing like "in my case", it works the same for everyone. These are shared projects, you have to "Update, Commit...etc", if you want to see the files and work with them, it's not done automatically. You have nothing from the standard folders activated on the Storage so of course on the "opposite" Shared Projects you see nothing.
Ok, I think I understand now! So, besides the "Shared Projects" folder, I can manually also add the private folders to the login repository by selecting "Add File or Folder", and thus allowing me to see it from the alternative platform under the other name under the "Shared Folders".
Ok, I get it now! Thank you @Alain Verleyen and @Vladimir Karputov!
Yes and no, for it to work you would have to create new project(s).
But for my usage "project" are not useful. So what I am doing is to create it, add content then delete the .mproj file and no more working with "project" at all. Of course up to you to decide if you want to use the "Project" feature or not, but it's needed at least to add content as Shared Projects.
I guess this time it will be you learning something from me. There is no need to create a project. If you just use the "Add File or Folder" and the Commit, it works just fine and is published in the repository and accessible on the other platform. Try it. It will work and is much easier to use than having to create projects all over the place!
It's not what I meant Fernando, of course you can add folders/files as sub-folders of an existing project.
Look at my previous post screenshot, and say me how you will create "Experiments" (or whatever the project name) at the same level as MQL4.profile and MQL5.profile.
That part, about the "Shared Projects", I already do and have done before (and you can see in my screenshot and I just delete the project file too), but those have nothing to do with "MQL#.login" repositories.
I responded because you said that I was wrong when I stated that I only had do use "Add File or Folder" to add content to the "MQL#.login" repositories.
No worries! Just another case of miscommunication between us!
